IPL 2026: Why Sooryavanshi And Arya Are This Season's Breakout Stars

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and pacer Umesh Yadav highlighted the reasons why Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Priyansh Arya have been consistent in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, and 24-year-old left-hander Priyansh Arya have gone head-to-head, consistently giving their teams explosive starts in the Powerplay and displaying the composure of seasoned professionals. While Sooryavanshi has scored 254 runs in seven innings at an average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 220.87, Priyansh has slammed 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 248.24.

Pujara on Clarity and Confidence

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary', JioStar experts Cheteshwar Pujara praised both the batters for their clarity and confidence at a young age. He noted that both players have a clear understanding of their game and back their intent without hesitation. While Sooryavanshi stands out for his raw power, Priyansh impresses with his timing and ability to read the ball. Pujara added that the duo are redefining Powerplay batting and shows great potential for future growth.

"What stands out for me is not just the stroke play, it's the clarity. At that age, most players are still figuring out where they belong, but Priyansh and Vaibhav already know exactly how they want to play the game. It's not about reckless hitting; it's about backing your intent without second-guessing. Vaibhav brings that raw, uncompromising power, while Priyansh gives you time on the ball that you simply can't teach. Together, they're redefining what a Powerplay can look like, and more importantly, they're doing it on their own terms. Obviously, they will continue to improve and grow but what I am seeing at such a young age is very exciting," Pujara said.

Yadav on Adaptability and Game Awareness

Umesh Yadav, on the other hand, said the key difference lies in the duo's ability to adapt within an innings. He praised the batters' mix of aggression and smart strike rotation, along with strong game awareness and clarity of identity.

"There's no question about talent, but what separates these boys is their ability to adapt within the same innings. One moment they're taking the attack on, the next they're rotating strike, taking singles and doubles, assessing the situation before they explode again, that's high-level T20 thinking. The fearless approach is just the surface; underneath that is game awareness, match-ups, and a strong sense of identity. They're not trying to be like anyone, they're comfortable being themselves, and that's why they've become the standout young batters this season," Umesh said.

Upcoming Matches

Coming to RR's next match, they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25, while Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals on the same day. (ANI)

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