Global Packaging Market Set To Reach USD 1.75 Trillion By 2035 Driven By Sustainability And Smart Innovation

Ottawa, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging market

Key Takeaways



Asia Pacific registered dominance in the market in 2025.

North America is expected to be the notable growing region during the forecast period.

By material, the paper and paperboard segment dominated the global packaging market in 2025.

By packaging type, the rigid packaging

By printing technology, the flexography segment led the market in 2025. By end user, the food & beverages segment held a major share of the market in 2025.

How are the Key Growth Catalysts of the Global Packaging Market?

Emerging Innovations in Sustainable & Digital Packaging: Prominent Efforts

A major development in the global packaging market is fostering the use of materials derived from renewable sources, like corn starch, sugarcane, and mycelium, to substitute traditional plastics. Also, implementing chemical recycling to enable converting hard-to-recycle plastic waste back into virgin-quality material, evolving a circular loop for plastics. Whereas the modern packaging technologies are encouraging extension of the shelf life of perishable products, with the exploration of interactive packaging

Accelerating Spending & Supply Chain Disturbances: Significant Challenges

One of the key restraints, with rapidly rising raw material costs for paper, plastic, and metals, is limiting profit margins. Alongside, escalated shipping spending & energy volatility are also impacting these costs. However, the global packaging industry is increasingly facing ongoing supply chain disruptions, with certain regional drawbacks, which ultimately disrupt trade routes & material availability.

Future Outlook of the Global Packaging Market

Looking for Pulp & Paper Transformations



The market is putting efforts into molded pulp technology, such as thin-walled, high-quality molded pulp products that act as alternatives for thermoplastics, often using dry-molding to reduce energy consumption.

Enhancement in Nanotechnology



Researchers will explore the use of nanoclay fillers & hybrid nanoparticle coatings to boost gas barrier properties of biopolymers, with a focus on making them competitive with conventional plastics.

Unveiling Freshness & Time-Temperature Indicators (TTIs)



The leading companies are emphasising affordable, visible indicators for accurate signalling when a product is spoiled or if a cold chain has been broken.

Number of Food & Beverages Packaging Companies in Different Countries (Approx.)

Across the various countries, the global packaging market is progressing in the food & beverages sector, as these novel solutions support protecting food from bacteria, contaminants, & spoilage. Ongoing breakthroughs are executing microwavable containers, resealable pouches, & easy-to-carry formats. To meet upgraded, strict regulations, companies are leveraging the latest solutions, including Agrileaf's biodegradable arecanut leaf packaging to replace plastic in food delivery.

Global Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In 2025, the Asia Pacific captured the largest share of the market due to the substantial expansion in e-commerce & retail areas, especially across China, India & Southeast Asia, which fuels the need for protective & convenient packaging. In addition, the emergence of strict guidelines demands sustainable, biodegradable & recyclable materials.

For instance,

In February 2026, Amazon joined with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) to establish packaging materials made from agricultural waste.



India held a dominant share of the global packaging market in 2025. Indian firms are widely promoting integrated AI, QR codes, & RFID for anti-counterfeiting and supply chain transparency, specifically in the pharmaceutical & robust consumer goods areas. Besides this, key Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules are pushing brands to report the complete lifecycle of their materials & fulfil stringent recycling targets.

North America Market Analysis

For instance,

In March 2026, Yusen Logistics Inc. & Rabot Inc. partnered to bolster packing accuracy, productivity, & compliance across Yusen Logistics' Contract Logistics Operations.



The U.S. is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR in the global packaging market, as they are aiming at novel state-level regulations & EPR laws to adopt more recyclable, eco-friendly packaging. U.S. leaders are highly executing online shopping to boost customer convenience, with the progression of textured papers, & latest print finishes, like digital embellishments, to improve the sensory experience & clarify increased price points.

Europe Market Analysis

Gradually, Europe is enforcing the EU Circular Economy Action Plan, which pushes a move towards reusable, recyclable, or biodegradable materials & prioritize recyclability as the key sustainability trait. Alongside, the region is broadly investing in automation, smart packaging, & digital printing, which allows outstanding efficiency, product protection, & consumer interaction.

For instance,

In March 2026, Shellworks raised $15M in Series A funding to advance plastic-free packaging from waste & microbes.



Global Packaging Market: Segmental Insights

By Material Analysis

In 2025, the paper and paperboard segment was dominant in the market. Prominent drivers are accelerating stricter regulations about sustainability, with a higher need for these materials in the consumption of convenience food, ready-to-eat meals, & dairy to develop paperboard containers & folding cartons. The trend is highlighting molded fiber to replace polystyrene foam for protective packaging, & paper-based foam for cushioning & insulation.

By Packaging Type Analysis

The rigid packaging segment registered dominance in the global packaging market in 2025. The segmental growth is driven by the growing consumer demand for ready-to-eat meals, on-the-go beverages, & small-format, portable packaging, which spurs the use of rigid plastics. In healthcare & pharma companies, this kind of packaging is used for sterility, safety, & tamper-evident characteristics, whereas the personal care area leverages rigid packaging for branding.

By Printing Technology Analysis

In 2025, the flexography segment captured the largest share of the market. Its dominance is propelled by its rapid production, advanced versatility across diverse substrates, like plastics, metallic films, paper, & corrugated materials, & affordability for large-volume runs. The market is promoting the integration of flexography with inkjet technology, allowing for printers to manage short runs & variable data.

By End User Analysis

More Insights in Towards Packaging:

Global Packaging Market Companies

North America



International Paper

WestRock

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

Sealed Air Corporation

Crown Holdings Sonoco Products Company

Europe



Smurfit Kappa

Mondi Group

DS Smith

Stora Enso

Verallia

Ardagh Group

Sappi Group Klöckner Pentaplast

Asia-Pacific



Oji Holdings Corporation

Nine Dragons Paper

Yunnan Tin Company

Linpac Packaging

Tetra Pak

Kweichow Moutai

Hindustan Paper Corporation Amcor (also operates in this region)

Latin America



Grupo Gondi

Klabin

Embalajes de Cartón

Papeteries de Guyane

Fleksy

Metalpak Brasil

Rexam Papelera del Sur

Middle East & Africa



Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)

Nilex Packaging

Alucon

SABIC

Jumbo Bag

Dynapac

Verallia (also operates in this region) Kuwait Packaging Company

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Packaging Market?



In April 2026, Portugal rolled out the Volta DRS for single-use beverage containers made up of plastic, aluminum, & steel, excluding glass.

In March 2026, Yiruixing Packaging unveiled sustainable luxury packaging solutions for global premium brands.

In March 2026, Croxsons introduced Rightweight, a novel glass packaging solution that balances both sustainability & practicality in glass bottle & jar design. In February 2026, Deliveroo launched a PLA-lined paperboard takeaway box by Sheffield Hallam University students, to prevent spillages & maintain food at room temperature.

Recent Key Investments in the Global Packaging Market

2026) Raised €14 million in Series A funding to clarify the product-market-fit problem in packaging. Tetra Pak

(January 2026) Made an investment of €60 million in a groundbreaking paper-based barrier pilot plant in Lund, Sweden, to raise sustainable packaging material development. Xampla

(September 2025) Secured $14M investment to reinforce its mission of replacing single-use plastics with plant-based alternatives. MontClerc Capital

(August 2025) Invested in Polykar to bolster its production capacity & speed up the evolution of innovative, environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc.

(May 2025) Invested in Freshr Sustainable Technologies, Inc., which innovates sustainable active food packaging to extend shelf life & lower food waste.

Global Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material



Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Glass Metal

By Packaging Type



Flexible Packaging Rigid Packaging

By Printing Technology



Offset

Flexography

Screen

Gravure Digital



By End User



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Beauty and Personal Care

Industrial Others



By Region Covered



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

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