Kajol Opens Up On Breaking Her 'No Kissing' Rule For 'The Trail' Web Series Has THIS To Say

Kajol has been a top heroine for over 30 years, and everyone knew about her strict no-kissing rule. But in 2023, she broke that policy for her series 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha'. Now, she's finally talking about why she did it

Throughout her three-decade career, Kajol delivered huge blockbusters like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. She always stuck to her on-screen 'no-kissing policy', which became a signature part of her professional identity.In 2023, Kajol made her OTT debut with the web series 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha'. For this role, she broke her long-standing 'no on-screen kissing' policy and shot a scene with co-star Jisshu Sengupta, which took fans by surprise.Kajol told Lilly Singh on her podcast, 'Honestly, the character absolutely demanded it. It wasn't just a kiss; it was tied to her thoughts, desires, and beliefs. If I had taken it out, a very important part of the character would have been gone.'Kajol revealed, 'I was uncomfortable with it. Right until I was standing on set, I wasn't very comfortable. I even thought I might just say 'Cut!' and refuse. But in the end, it was a professional decision that I made.'Kajol made it clear this wasn't a personal change, but a purely professional one. She said, 'It was just a professional call, where I felt that today, I can make this decision.' Kajol also added that she has always been honest about her career choices.

In 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha', Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a woman who returns to her law career after her husband gets caught in a scandal. Suparn Varma directed the series, which is an Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife' and is available on JioHotstar.

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