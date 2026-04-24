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Moon River Moly Ltd. Announces Grant Of Stock Options


2026-04-24 08:14:06
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Moon River Moly Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

April 24, 2026 7:49 AM EDT | Source: Moon River Moly Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Moon River Moly Ltd. (TSXV: MOO) (OTCQB: MRIVF) (" Moon River " or the " Company ") The Company announces that it has granted stock options entitling the holders to acquire up to an aggregate of 40,000 common shares; including stock options granted to a non-executive employee and a non-executive consultant, to acquire 15,000 and 25,000 common shares respectively, at an exercise price of $0.73 per share until April 23, 2036.

About Moon River
Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Property which hosts a large molybdenum-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company also holds 25% of one of the largest molybdenum mines in North America, the Endako Mine Complex also located in British Columbia.

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