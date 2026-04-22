Klay Group Names Gaurav Gupta Managing Director, Client Advisor For Asia, Based In Singapore

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as Managing Director – Client Advisor.

Based in Singapore, Gaurav will report to Arjun Anand, Chief Executive Officer (APAC), and will advise ultra-high-net-worth clients across Asia on portfolio construction and cross-border wealth strategies.

His appointment comes as Klay Group continues to strengthen its presence in Asia, amid growing demand for institutional-quality, globally diversified investment solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to Klay Group. His experience advising sophisticated clients across markets will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our client offering and expand globally.”

“We are seeing increasing demand from ultra-high-net-worth clients for holistic, institutional-quality advice. Gaurav's client-centric approach and cross-border experience make him a strong addition to our team in Asia.”

Gaurav brings over 21 years of experience across private banking, investment advisory, and research. He has worked with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporates across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. Most recently, he was an Executive Director at Nomura, where he was recognised as a Top 10 Banker and served on the firm's Junior Talent Board.