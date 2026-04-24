Ras Al Khaimah Announces Temporary Closures At Key E311 Roundabouts

Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah will need to plan their routes carefully, as authorities have announced the temporary closure of the left turn and U-turn at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) roundabout due to ongoing roadworks. According to Ras Al Khaimah Public Services, the closure is necessary to support construction work currently underway.

Drivers heading towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) are being redirected to alternative routes, including the U-turn at Mina Al Arab and Sheikh Khalifa City Road. Motorists are advised to follow on-site traffic signs and instructions to ensure smooth movement and avoid delays.

The temporary changes come as part of a major upgrade plan announced in August 2025 - the Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road (E11) development project, one of the emirate's largest road expansion initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and easing congestion.

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Construction officially began in September 2025, with the project covering the stretch from Al Hamra Roundabout to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).

In its first phase, the road is being expanded from two lanes to four in each direction, alongside the addition of a service road to ease local traffic. The works also include upgrades to essential utilities such as electricity, telecommunications, irrigation, and rainwater drainage, as well as the installation of modern LED lighting poles.

The second phase will bring further improvements, including new bridges and tunnels at key locations such as Dolphin Junction, the E11–E311 Junction (D1), Red Tunnel (S3), and Mina Al Arab Tunnel (F1/F2).

Traffic diversions are expected to continue throughout the construction period, although additional lanes will be introduced where possible to help minimise congestion.

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