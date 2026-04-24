Grand Welcome Planned In Jaipur For BJP Chief Nitin Nabin On April 27

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) In a display of political grandeur and traditional Rajasthani hospitality, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing an elaborate welcome for its National President, Nitin Nabin, who will be visiting Rajasthan for the first time after assuming office.

Echoing the spirit of“Padharo Mhare Desh”, the party has planned a red-carpet reception stretching from the airport to the state headquarters in Jaipur, with welcome ceremonies scheduled at 11 key locations across the city, party workers said.

Nabin is slated to arrive on April 27 for a one-day visit. As per the scheduled programme, he will land at Jaipur Airport around 10 a.m. and proceed directly to Tonk via helicopter.

In Tonk, he will inaugurate seven newly constructed district BJP offices and lay the foundation stones for two more. The programme will also see him addressing party workers and the general public, with participation expected from workers across seven districts, said Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore.

Following the Tonk programme, Nabin will return to Jaipur by 2:30 p.m. From the airport to the BJP state headquarters, the route will feature a corridor of welcome gates, cultural displays, and gatherings of enthusiastic workers.

The BJP has meticulously mapped out 11 welcome points. Inside Jaipur Airport, senior BJP office-bearers will receive him, while outside the airport, workers from Bagru, Chaksu, and Sanganer constituencies will welcome him. The next reception point is Jawahar Circle (Patrika Gate), where workers from Jaipur Rural, Phulera, Bassi, and Dudu units will be present.

Other welcome points include World Trade Park; Shiksha Sankul, Vidyadhar Nagar; Kanodia Circle; JDA Circle; Rambagh; Ambedkar Circle; 22 Godown (near Holiday Inn); and Rajmahal Palace.

Each location will feature distinct welcome programmes showcasing Rajasthan's cultural vibrancy along with party unity. State BJP President Madan Rathore is personally overseeing the preparations. Multiple review meetings have been conducted with MLAs, party office-bearers, and Morcha leaders to ensure seamless execution.

Senior leaders including Shravan Singh Bagdi, Mukesh Dadhich, Gopal Sharma, Swami Bal Mukundacharya, and Manju Sharma have been actively involved in planning and coordination. Rathore stated that there is“immense excitement” among party workers and emphasised that the welcome will be“historical” in scale and spirit.

Apart from the ceremonial welcome, Nabin will hold crucial organisational meetings at the BJP state headquarters. These will include discussions with state office-bearers, Morcha conveners, and a meeting of the Core Committee. The focus will be on strengthening the party structure and guiding future programmes, Rathore said.

With a blend of show of strength and cultural celebration, Jaipur is set to witness a highly orchestrated welcome programme -- one that underscores both organisational strength and traditional hospitality, party workers added.