Riverbed Aternity Revenue Tops $100M Q1 2026 Bookings Up 85%

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aternity product modules deployed reach 8.9M as organizations standardize on Riverbed for a unified digital employee experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – April, 2026 – Riverbed today announced that its Aternity Digital Employee Experience (DEX) business has surpassed $100 million in annual revenue as of the first quarter of 2026, with first-quarter bookings increasing 85% year-over-year. Aternity product modules deployed reached 8.9 million, up 48% year-over-year, underscoring accelerating customer adoption of Riverbed's unified approach to DEX.

Aternity's growth is being fueled by new customer wins and expansion within existing accounts, as organizations consolidate DEX and observability tools to eliminate disruption across increasingly complex digital environments. While other DEX solutions remain constrained by device-led visibility, Aternity delivers full-fidelity insight across devices, applications, and networks in a single, unified platform. This complete, cross-domain view enables IT teams to prevent issues before employees are impacted. With richer, more contextual, full-fidelity data across the entire IT ecosystem, Aternity's AI delivers more precise insights and actions-driving faster resolution and more reliable outcomes at enterprise scale.

“Digital employee experience is now mission-critical for every enterprise,” said Dave Donatelli, CEO of Riverbed.“Organizations can no longer rely on fragmented tools and partial visibility when employee productivity is on the line. Riverbed Aternity is redefining the DEX category-bringing together full ecosystem visibility, intelligent automation, and a unified platform to eliminate disruption-where disruption is no longer managed but prevented entirely. Aternity 360 is the fastest and simplest way to consolidate tools and simplify operations, and is now our most widely adopted offering as customers standardize on a single platform to achieve these outcomes.”

Traditional DEX solutions have focused primarily on device-level insights leaving critical gaps across applications and networks. In today's complex digital environments, that incomplete view limits IT's ability to accurately diagnose and resolve issues. Riverbed Aternity addresses this challenge by delivering full-fidelity, end-to-end visibility across the entire digital experience, providing the context required to identify root cause and act with precision.

Riverbed extends this full-fidelity visibility to mobile and front-line environments. Aternity Mobile provides comprehensive digital experience management for the devices and business-critical applications used in the field-ensuring consistent visibility and control across every employee touchpoint.

Understand the true employee experience across every application, device, and network-including mobile and front-line environments Correlate performance across domains to identify root cause with precision Prevent disruptions before they impact employee productivity Leverage AI-driven automation to resolve issues at scale

With Aternity, organizations can:

This approach enables enterprises to move beyond reactive support models, preventing issues before they impact employees.

As organizations modernize their digital environments, a unified, data-driven approach to managing employee experience is becoming essential. Riverbed Aternity is enabling this shift-helping enterprises replace fragmented tools with a single platform that continuously optimizes digital experiences.

With strong customer adoption, rapid expansion across use cases, and continued innovation in AI-driven automation, Riverbed is defining the next phase of the DEX market, where precision, scale, and proactive operations replace reactive IT.

About Riverbed:

Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, helps organizations optimize their user's experiences by leveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 years of experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed's open and AI-powered observability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improves IT efficiency. Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we are empowering next-generation digital experiences.

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.