Aquaculture Market Size To Reach USD 626.25 Billion By 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2026
|USD 344.97 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2035
|USD 626.25 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 6.85% from 2026 to 2035
|Base year for estimation
|2025
|Historical data
|2021 - 2025
|Forecast period
|2026 - 2035
|Quantitative units
|Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2026 to 2036
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|By Species, By Culture Environment, By Farming Method, By Production Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-use region
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA
|Country scope
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.
|Key companies profiled
|Blue Ridge Aquaculture; Cermaq ASA; Cooke Aquaculture Inc.; Eastern Fish Co.; Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.; International Fish Farming Co. - Asmak; RoyMarine Harvest ASA; Nireus Aquaculture S.A; Promarisco; Selonda Aquaculture S.A.
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Why Is the Asia-Pacific Region the Dominant in Aquaculture?
The Asia Pacific aquaculture market size was estimated at USD 148.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 291.21 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% from 2026 to 2035
The Asia-Pacific region is distinguished from other parts of the world because of its vast coastline, favorable climate, and rich history of fish farming. The area has an advantage when it comes to seafood consumption, high foreign export demand, and a high level of demand for shrimp, fish, and mollusks. In addition, governments in the region support aquaculture by providing subsidies to farmers as well as developing infrastructure and investing in sustainable aquaculture operations. Productivity has improved due to the growing use of advanced feed management systems, water quality monitoring systems, and disease management systems. A large workforce and growth in inland aquaculture have enabled the region to maintain an adequate share of global aquaculture production and trade.
Why Is North America the Fastest-Growing Region in the Aquaculture Market?
The rapid growth of North America is due to the growing market and consumer demand for environmentally sustainable seafood and local seafood. Consumers in the U.S. have become more aware of the effects of overfishing, and the rise in environmental awareness has resulted in increased investment in controlled aquaculture systems such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). The industry is being propelled forward through advances in technology related to automation, biosecurity, and fish health management. Regulatory support from government bodies and agencies helps promote the further development of sustainable aquaculture practices. Consumers are driving the expansion of the aquaculture industry into other areas because of their preference for high-protein diets and traceable seafood products.
Europe Aquaculture Market Trends
Europe aquaculture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% over the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer awareness of sustainable food sources and the health benefits associated with seafood consumption. The European Union's policies promoting sustainable fishing practices encourage investments in aquaculture. In addition, technological advancements in farming methods enhance production efficiency and product quality. Furthermore, the growing trend towards organic and locally sourced seafood further supports the expansion of aquaculture across various European countries.
The aquaculture market in the UK is expected to grow significantly in revenue share in 2025. This growth is attributed to the government's support for innovative farming practices and environmental sustainability initiatives that enhance production capabilities. Moreover, rising health consciousness among consumers drives demand for fish as a lean protein source. The UK's focus on developing local aquaculture infrastructure aims to reduce reliance on imported seafood, contributing to market growth while ensuring food security.Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@
Aquaculture Market Segmentation Insights
Species Insights
The Fish Segment Dominated the Market with 49% of Market Share in 2025
The fish segment dominated the market with the largest share of 49% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to its high global consumption rate and technological innovations, which enhance yield efficiency. Demand for affordable protein supports volume growth.
The crustaceans segment held the 28% market share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the growing demand for shrimp farming and intensive farming techniques, enhancing output. High-value species increase profitability further.
The mollusks segment held the market share of 15% in 2025. The growth of the segment can be linked to the increasing demand for oysters and mussels, coupled with the adoption of environmental sustainability goals. Low-input farming reduces overall operational costs.
Culture Environment Insights
The Freshwater Grade Segment Dominated the Market with 52% of Market Share in 2025
The freshwater segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52% in 2025. The dominance of the segment is driven by its lower operational cost requirements and the availability of abundant freshwater resources. Carp and tilapia currently dominate the production.
The marine water segment held the market share of 31% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is owing to rising seafood demand and the expansion of offshore farming. High-value species such as salmon drive segment growth further.
The brackish water segment held the market share of 17% in 2025. The growth of the segment is due to increasing export demand and its competition with shrimp farming. Moreover, coastal regions offer a suitable environment.
Farming Method Insights
The Semi-Intensive Aquaculture Segment Dominated the Market with 38% of Market Share in 2025
The semi-intensive aquaculture segment dominated the market with the largest share of 38% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be credited to its wide adoption in developing regions and moderate technology adoption. A balanced input-output ratio improves profitability further.
The intensive aquaculture segment held the market share of 36% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be linked to the increasing demand for advanced technologies and the use of high-productivity systems to maximize output.
The extensive aquaculture segment held the market share of 26% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the need for low investments to support small-scale farmers, and natural feeding reduces overall costs. However, limited productivity impacts market growth.
Production Type Insights
Inland Aquaculture Segment Dominated the Market with 55% of Market Share in 2025
The inland aquaculture segment dominated the market with the largest share of 55% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be driven by its lower costs and government support for inland operations. Large-scale freshwater farming further dominated the production.
The offshore aquaculture segment held the market share of 15% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is owing to increasing investments in deep-sea farming and the expansion of advanced cage systems. It also reduces coastal environmental pressure.
The coastal aquaculture segment held the market share of 30% in 2025. The growth of the segment is due to ongoing infrastructure development and an increase in export demand, which increases production. Coastal areas support fish and shrimp farming.
Distribution Channel Insights
The Retail Segment Dominated the Market with 34% of Market Share in 2025
The retail segment dominated the market with the largest share of 34% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the surge in the availability of seafood and supermarkets, along with the rapid urbanisation in emerging economies. Developments in cold chains improve supply.
The food service segment held the market share of 26% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the increasing restaurant consumption and expansion of the hospitality sector. Premium seafood demand increases usage further.
The direct sales segment held the market share of 22% in 2025. The growth of the segment can be linked to the lower distribution costs, which enhance margin and support from the local market for direct farm sales.
End-use Insights
The Human Consumption Segment Dominated the Market with 82% of Market Share in 2025
The human food consumption segment dominated the aquaculture market with the largest share of 82% in 2025. the growing demand for seafood globally as well as the growing awareness of its health benefits as a food source. Aquaculture provides a very important source of protein to support the food needs of growing populations as wild ocean fish populations decline. The continued growth of retail product offerings and the food industry as a whole will continue to drive this demand.
The pharmaceuticals segment held the market share of 5% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the projected period. The growth of the segment is owing to the rise in drug development and innovation in marine bioactive compounds. Research investments further impact positive market growth.
The Nutraceuticals segment held the market share of 6% in 2025. The growth of the segment is due to increasing demand for omega-3 fatty acids and a surge in global health awareness. The functional food trend further supports market expansion.
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Aquaculture Market Top Key Companies:
- Blue Ridge Aquaculture Cermaq ASA Cooke Aquaculture Inc. Eastern Fish Co. Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd. International Fish Farming Co. - Asmak RoyMarine Harvest ASA Nireus Aquaculture S.A Promarisco Selonda Aquaculture S.A.
Recent Developments
- In January 2026, SmartGreen Aquaculture inaugurated India's largest integrated inland RAS-based trout farm in Hyderabad, featuring advanced recirculating systems, microalgae biorefinery, and skill center, enabling sustainable year-round production of high-value cold-water fish. In January 2026, Government announced inauguration of Smart Green Aquaculture's RAS-based trout farm and research institute in Telangana, marking a breakthrough in farming cold-water species in tropical climates using advanced recirculating aquaculture technology. In June 2024, Huon Aquaculture announced a significant investment of USD 110 million for the expansion of its freshwater Atlantic salmon nursery facility at Whale Point in Port Huon, Tasmania. This project is expected to introduce a new Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS), allowing Huon to grow fish longer on land. The expansion aims to produce a larger smolt for sea transfer, reducing marine grow-out time. The initiative will create over 150 construction jobs and eight permanent positions, reinforcing Huon's commitment to sustainable aquaculture practices. In March 2024, Cermaq Group AS renewed its collaboration with Cognizant, a leading global salmon producer, to enhance operational efficiencies in aquaculture. This partnership builds on a decade-long relationship to modernize Cermaq's technology landscape across Norway and Canada. Cognizant is set to focus on simplifying and securing infrastructure while integrating advanced technologies such as AI. This initiative supports Cermaq's commitment to sustainable food production, ensuring a stable value chain for its clients in the evolving aquaculture industry.
Aquaculture Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Aquaculture Market
By Species
- Fish
- Freshwater Fish
- Carp Tilapia Catfish
- Salmon Tuna Seabass
- Shrimp Prawns Crabs
- Oysters Mussels Clams
By Culture Environment
- Freshwater
- Ponds Tanks Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)
- Coastal Aquaculture Offshore Aquaculture
By Farming Method
- Extensive Aquaculture Semi-Intensive Aquaculture Intensive Aquaculture
By Production Type
- Inland Aquaculture Coastal Aquaculture Offshore Aquaculture
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales Retail
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores
By End-use
- Human Consumption Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Cosmetics Others
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
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