Aquaculture Market Size To Reach USD 626.25 Billion By 2035

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Aquaculture Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. {Download a Sample Report Here@ }

Aquaculture Market Report Highlights



By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share of 46% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% % over the forecast period.

By region, Europe held the market share of 18% in 2025.

By species, the fish segment dominated the market with the largest share of 49% in 2025.

By species, the crustacean's segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

By culture environment, the freshwater segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52% in 2025.

By culture environment, the marine water segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

By farming method, the semi-intensive aquaculture segment dominated the market with the largest share of 38% in 2025.

By farming method, the intensive aquaculture segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

By production type, the inland aquaculture segment dominated the market with the largest share of 55% in 2025.

By production type, the offshore aquaculture segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the retail segment dominated the market with the largest share of 34% in 2025.

By distribution channel, the food service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By end-use, the human consumption segment dominated the market with the largest share of 82% in 2025. By end-use, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the projected period.

At a glance



Market Estimated Size (2026): USD 344.97 Billion | CAGR (2026–2035): 6.85%

Market Projected Size (2035): USD 626.25 Billion

Market Volume (2025): 148.85 Million Tons (MT) | Volume CAGR (2026–2035): 5.95%

Market Projected Volume (2035): 265.31 Million Tons (MT)

Market Pricing (2025):



Average Manufacturing Price: USD 1,859/ton



Average Selling Price: USD 2,410/ton Pricing CAGR (2025–2035): 3.4%

What are the factors that are advancing the advancement of the aquaculture industry?

Aquaculture's advancement is a result of a transformation occurring now in global food systems. Over 50 percent of fish consumed today was farm raised therefore it continues to play an ever-increasing stability to protein supplies. Marine ecosystems will continue to have increasing pressures placed upon them as there is evidence to show that the majority of the world's wild fisheries are either being fished at or beyond their sustainable limits driving, both governmental and producer initiatives, to develop controlled farming systems. The significant integration of technology has also contributed to increasing yield predictability and reducing mortality rates through utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) capable water quality monitoring systems, automated food delivery systems, genetic enhancements, etc.

During the 2024–2026 period, investment into land based and recirculating aquaculture systems has also become more pronounced due to meeting climate risks and the impacts of regulatory constraints. Emerging economies growing their export-oriented production at the same time there is increased demand for seafood that is traceable and sustainably sourced is also creating greater transparency in the aquaculture value chain and ensuring institutional funding enters this emerging sector.

Market Opportunity

The aquaculture market is poised for strong future opportunities driven by increasing protein demand and pressure on wild fisheries. According to, aquaculture already contributes over half of global seafood supply, with further expansion expected through 2030. Recent advancements include AI-enabled feeding systems, IoT-based water monitoring, and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) that significantly reduce water usage and improve yield efficiency. In 2024–2025, countries like and accelerated shrimp and fish farming through digital platforms and export-focused policies. Additionally, innovations in alternative feed such as algae and insect protein, along with rising seaweed farming initiatives, are creating sustainable and high-margin growth avenues for the industry.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report (Global Deep Dive

Aquaculture Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 344.97 billion Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 626.25 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.85% from 2026 to 2035 Base year for estimation 2025 Historical data 2021 - 2025 Forecast period 2026 - 2035 Quantitative units Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2026 to 2036 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Species, By Culture Environment, By Farming Method, By Production Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-use region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Key companies profiled Blue Ridge Aquaculture; Cermaq ASA; Cooke Aquaculture Inc.; Eastern Fish Co.; Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.; International Fish Farming Co. - Asmak; RoyMarine Harvest ASA; Nireus Aquaculture S.A; Promarisco; Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Why Is the Asia-Pacific Region the Dominant in Aquaculture?

The Asia Pacific aquaculture market size was estimated at USD 148.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 291.21 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% from 2026 to 2035

The Asia-Pacific region is distinguished from other parts of the world because of its vast coastline, favorable climate, and rich history of fish farming. The area has an advantage when it comes to seafood consumption, high foreign export demand, and a high level of demand for shrimp, fish, and mollusks. In addition, governments in the region support aquaculture by providing subsidies to farmers as well as developing infrastructure and investing in sustainable aquaculture operations. Productivity has improved due to the growing use of advanced feed management systems, water quality monitoring systems, and disease management systems. A large workforce and growth in inland aquaculture have enabled the region to maintain an adequate share of global aquaculture production and trade.

Why Is North America the Fastest-Growing Region in the Aquaculture Market?

The rapid growth of North America is due to the growing market and consumer demand for environmentally sustainable seafood and local seafood. Consumers in the U.S. have become more aware of the effects of overfishing, and the rise in environmental awareness has resulted in increased investment in controlled aquaculture systems such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). The industry is being propelled forward through advances in technology related to automation, biosecurity, and fish health management. Regulatory support from government bodies and agencies helps promote the further development of sustainable aquaculture practices. Consumers are driving the expansion of the aquaculture industry into other areas because of their preference for high-protein diets and traceable seafood products.

Europe Aquaculture Market Trends

Europe aquaculture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% over the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer awareness of sustainable food sources and the health benefits associated with seafood consumption. The European Union's policies promoting sustainable fishing practices encourage investments in aquaculture. In addition, technological advancements in farming methods enhance production efficiency and product quality. Furthermore, the growing trend towards organic and locally sourced seafood further supports the expansion of aquaculture across various European countries.

The aquaculture market in the UK is expected to grow significantly in revenue share in 2025. This growth is attributed to the government's support for innovative farming practices and environmental sustainability initiatives that enhance production capabilities. Moreover, rising health consciousness among consumers drives demand for fish as a lean protein source. The UK's focus on developing local aquaculture infrastructure aims to reduce reliance on imported seafood, contributing to market growth while ensuring food security.

Aquaculture Market Segmentation Insights

Species Insights

The Fish Segment Dominated the Market with 49% of Market Share in 2025

The fish segment dominated the market with the largest share of 49% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to its high global consumption rate and technological innovations, which enhance yield efficiency. Demand for affordable protein supports volume growth.

The crustaceans segment held the 28% market share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the growing demand for shrimp farming and intensive farming techniques, enhancing output. High-value species increase profitability further.

The mollusks segment held the market share of 15% in 2025. The growth of the segment can be linked to the increasing demand for oysters and mussels, coupled with the adoption of environmental sustainability goals. Low-input farming reduces overall operational costs.

Culture Environment Insights

The Freshwater Grade Segment Dominated the Market with 52% of Market Share in 2025

The freshwater segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52% in 2025. The dominance of the segment is driven by its lower operational cost requirements and the availability of abundant freshwater resources. Carp and tilapia currently dominate the production.

The marine water segment held the market share of 31% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is owing to rising seafood demand and the expansion of offshore farming. High-value species such as salmon drive segment growth further.

The brackish water segment held the market share of 17% in 2025. The growth of the segment is due to increasing export demand and its competition with shrimp farming. Moreover, coastal regions offer a suitable environment.

Farming Method Insights

The Semi-Intensive Aquaculture Segment Dominated the Market with 38% of Market Share in 2025

The semi-intensive aquaculture segment dominated the market with the largest share of 38% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be credited to its wide adoption in developing regions and moderate technology adoption. A balanced input-output ratio improves profitability further.

The intensive aquaculture segment held the market share of 36% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be linked to the increasing demand for advanced technologies and the use of high-productivity systems to maximize output.

The extensive aquaculture segment held the market share of 26% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the need for low investments to support small-scale farmers, and natural feeding reduces overall costs. However, limited productivity impacts market growth.

Production Type Insights

Inland Aquaculture Segment Dominated the Market with 55% of Market Share in 2025

The inland aquaculture segment dominated the market with the largest share of 55% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be driven by its lower costs and government support for inland operations. Large-scale freshwater farming further dominated the production.

The offshore aquaculture segment held the market share of 15% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is owing to increasing investments in deep-sea farming and the expansion of advanced cage systems. It also reduces coastal environmental pressure.

The coastal aquaculture segment held the market share of 30% in 2025. The growth of the segment is due to ongoing infrastructure development and an increase in export demand, which increases production. Coastal areas support fish and shrimp farming.

Distribution Channel Insights

The Retail Segment Dominated the Market with 34% of Market Share in 2025

The retail segment dominated the market with the largest share of 34% in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the surge in the availability of seafood and supermarkets, along with the rapid urbanisation in emerging economies. Developments in cold chains improve supply.

The food service segment held the market share of 26% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the increasing restaurant consumption and expansion of the hospitality sector. Premium seafood demand increases usage further.

The direct sales segment held the market share of 22% in 2025. The growth of the segment can be linked to the lower distribution costs, which enhance margin and support from the local market for direct farm sales.

End-use Insights

The Human Consumption Segment Dominated the Market with 82% of Market Share in 2025

The human food consumption segment dominated the aquaculture market with the largest share of 82% in 2025. the growing demand for seafood globally as well as the growing awareness of its health benefits as a food source. Aquaculture provides a very important source of protein to support the food needs of growing populations as wild ocean fish populations decline. The continued growth of retail product offerings and the food industry as a whole will continue to drive this demand.

The pharmaceuticals segment held the market share of 5% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the projected period. The growth of the segment is owing to the rise in drug development and innovation in marine bioactive compounds. Research investments further impact positive market growth.

The Nutraceuticals segment held the market share of 6% in 2025. The growth of the segment is due to increasing demand for omega-3 fatty acids and a surge in global health awareness. The functional food trend further supports market expansion.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials: