Free Carotenoid Eye Screenings Offered To Seacoast Residents Near Portsmouth, NH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fox Run Eye Care launches free carotenoid screenings for Seacoast families - and brings 25 years of patient-first optometry to a stunning new vision center in Greenland, NH

GREENLAND, N.H., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Run Eye Care, an independent eye doctor near Portsmouth, NH, is changing that by offering free carotenoid eye health screenings to Seacoast residents as part of a community access initiative. Free carotenoid readings are available every Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and on the last Friday of each month - May 29, June 26, July 31, and August 28 - from 3:00–5:00 PM. No appointment is needed. The screening provides a non-invasive way to assess antioxidant levels in the body, which are associated with overall eye health.

Dr. Amy Catalano Boyer, O.D., spent over 25 years building a loyal patient base in Newington Mall, next to LensCrafters. In 2025, she channeled that experience into something entirely her own - a beautifully designed, independent optical center where the focus is always on the patient.









Walking into Fox Run Eye Care feels different. The space is bright, modern, and thoughtfully arranged - a far cry from the rushed, fluorescent-lit experience many Seacoast patients know too well. The optical dispensary carries a wide selection of designer eyeglass frames, from timeless classics to the latest styles. All lens types are available, including progressive, bifocal, and single vision. Contact lens patients can order online through the practice for added convenience. Every fitting and adjustment is handled by a dedicated on-site optician team.

During an eye exam patients see the same eye doctor every visit. The practice offers myopia management for children, dry eye treatment, glaucoma screening, and a full optical dispensary with an on-site optician team. State-of-the-art digital diagnostic technology ensures every exam is thorough and accurate. When specialist or surgical care is needed, the team provides direct referrals to ophthalmologists.

“Every patient deserves to be known, not just seen,” said Dr. Amy Catalano Boyer.“These free screenings are our way of putting community eye health first.”

Fox Run Eye Care is currently welcoming new patients. The practice accepts VSP, EyeMed, Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Harvard Pilgrim, FSA, HSA, and CareCredit.

Read what our patients say about us on Google: Fox Run Eye Care Reviews

About Fox Run Eye Care

Fox Run Eye Care is an independent vision center in Greenland, NH, near Portsmouth, serving patients across Portsmouth, Dover, Exeter, Hampton, Rye, and the greater Seacoast region. Founded by Optometrist Dr. Amy Catalano Boyer, after more than 25 years practicing next to LensCrafters in Newington Mall, she opened her own modern optical center where patients can complete everything in one place - from eye exam to eyeglass frames, all lens types including progressive, bifocal, and single vision, and contact lenses. The office also offers state-of-the-art digital diagnostic technology, myopia management, dry eye treatment, glaucoma screening, and a full optical dispensary with an on-site optician team. When specialist care is needed, the team provides referrals to ophthalmologists. Accepts VSP, EyeMed, Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Harvard Pilgrim, FSA, HSA, and CareCredit.

Schedule: | 603-828-9601

Address: 603 Portsmouth Ave., Unit 101, Greenland, NH 03840

Hours: Mon–Thu 9:00 AM–5:00 PM | Fri 9:00 AM–2:30 PM

CONTACT

Amy Catalano Boyer, O.D.

Fox Run Eye Care

603-828-9601

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Read what our patients say about us on Google: Fox Run Eye Care Reviews

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