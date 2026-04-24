Kazakhstan Launches Astana Smart City Project On AI Platform

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan has officially launched the Astana Smart City project as part of the development of an AI-driven urban infrastructure system, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh President.

The launch took place during a visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the International Center for Artificial Intelligence "Alem" in Astana, on April 24.

The new initiative is positioned as a key step toward creating a next-generation intelligent city ecosystem. It is based on a unified AI platform integrating real-time urban data and municipal systems to improve governance efficiency and service delivery.

During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham, who is leading the development of the AI-powered urban data platform and digital city infrastructure solutions being implemented within Astana Smart City, showcased the system's capabilities, demonstrating how integrated city data can be processed in real time to support decision-making across public services and infrastructure management.

The "Alem" center is designed to support research, education programs, startup development, and applied AI solutions. Its activities focus on introducing artificial intelligence technologies into the public sector, business environment, and everyday urban life, supporting Kazakhstan's broader strategy of building a technologically advanced and competitive economy.