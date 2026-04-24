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Kazakhstan, Oman Forge New Joint Enterprises To Boost Investment Co-Op

Kazakhstan, Oman Forge New Joint Enterprises To Boost Investment Co-Op


2026-04-24 07:07:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan and Oman have agreed to establish new joint enterprises within the framework of broader investment cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The agreement on the key terms was formalized between Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, and the Oman Investment Authority, in the presence of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, on April 24.

The document lays the foundation for a joint investment platform, encompassing the creation of new co-investment funds and other parity-based financing mechanisms.

The platform will target projects across industry, energy, healthcare, logistics, and mining, with investments directed toward both existing assets and new developments in Kazakhstan and Oman.

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Trend News Agency

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