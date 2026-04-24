U.S. Special Forces Soldier Charged After Allegedly Using Classified Intel To Win $400K On Maduro Operation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A U.S. Special Forces soldier has been arrested and charged for allegedly using classified military information to place profitable bets on a covert operation targeting Nicolás Maduro, AzerNEWS reports.

According to federal prosecutors, Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke, an active-duty servicemember stationed at Fort Bragg, was directly involved in the planning and execution of“Operation Absolute Resolve,” the January 2026 mission that resulted in Maduro's capture.

Authorities allege that Van Dyke opened an account on the prediction market platform Polymarket in late December 2025 and placed 13 bets totaling roughly $33,000 between December 27 and January 2-some just hours before the operation began.

Using insider knowledge of the classified mission, he reportedly earned more than $400,000 in profits.

Prosecutors say Van Dyke is facing multiple charges, including unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

Officials further allege that he attempted to conceal his activities after the operation by moving funds through cryptocurrency accounts and trying to obscure his identity.