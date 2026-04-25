Sanjay Dutt Villain Roles: 10 Times He Was The Bad Guy 4 More Menacing Roles Coming Up

Sanjay Dutt is back in the news for his upcoming films. The makers just announced 'Khalnayak Returns', a sequel to his 33-year-old hit film 'Khalnayak'. They also dropped a powerful teaser that's going viral, revealing Sanjay's first look

The makers have announced Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film, 'Khalnayak Returns'. He will be seen playing a villain in it. On that note, we tell you about the films where Sanjay played a terrifying negative character.

Maruti wrote and directed the 2026 fantasy horror-comedy, 'The Raja Saab'. Sanjay Dutt played the villain in this film. The movie also starred Prabhas, Nidhi Agarwal, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. Made on a budget of ₹450 crore, the film only earned ₹208.38 crore and was a disaster.

Sanjay Dutt appeared as a terrifying villain in the 2025 film 'Baaghi 4'. Harsha directed this action-thriller, and Sajid Nadiadwala produced it. The film starred Tiger Shroff, Harnaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. It was a disaster at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, it earned only ₹66.39 crore.

Director Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar' released in 2025. Sanjay Dutt played the villain's role in it. The film, also starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, created a storm at the box office. It was made on a budget of ₹255 crore and earned a massive ₹1350.83 crore.

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the 2023 Tamil action-thriller 'Leo'. The film featured Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin in lead roles. This movie was a huge success at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore, it did business of ₹615 crore.

The 2022 film 'KGF: Chapter 2' was a period action film that Prashanth Neel wrote and directed. The movie starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Archana Jois, and Saran Sakthi in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt created a huge impact with his villainous role. Made on a ₹100 crore budget, the film did business of ₹1250 crore.

Karan Malhotra directed the 2022 period action-drama 'Shamshera'. Ranbir Kapoor was in a double role in this film. Along with him, the movie featured Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The film was a disaster at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹150 crore, it earned only ₹63.58 crore.

Director Karan Malhotra's film 'Agneepath' came out in 2012. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri, and Zarina Wahab in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt played the role of a terrifying villain in it. Made on a budget of ₹58 crore, this movie earned ₹193 crore at the box office.

'Vaastav: The Reality', which came out in 1999, was an action film written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It starred Sanjay Dutt along with Namrata Shirodkar, Mohnish Bahl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, and Shivaji Satam in lead roles. The film's budget was ₹7.5 crore, and it did business of ₹20.7 crore.

In his 1993 film 'Khalnayak', Sanjay Dutt was seen in the villain's role. Subhash Ghai directed this action-crime thriller. Along with Sanjay, the film featured Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Raakhee Gulzar, and Jackie Shroff. Made on a budget of ₹5 crore, the film collected ₹24 crore. It's worth noting that Sanjay will be seen playing villain roles in some upcoming films too. These include 'Raja Shivaji', 'KD The Devil', 'Khalnayak Returns', and 'Vaastav 2'.

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