MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kuya Silver Appoints Former Las Bambas General Manager Edgardo Orderique to Lead Peru Operations and Reports Year End 2025 Financial Results

April 24, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Kuya Silver Corporation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the " Company " or " Kuya Silver ") is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three months and full year ending December 31, 2025, while also announcing a significant strengthening of its in-country leadership – appointing Edgardo Orderique, former General Manager of MMG's Las Bambas mine, as General Manager, Peru, alongside a seasoned operational and finance team.

The fourth quarter marked another period of meaningful progress at the Bethania Silver Project in Peru, highlighted by record tonnes processed, significant upgrades to infrastructure, and a strengthened balance sheet, which was further bolstered in Q1 2026. As disclosed more recently in the Kuya Silver Press Release dated April 22, 2026, Kuya Silver has achieved sustained production of approximately 100 tonnes per day (" tpd ") and is advancing toward its Phase 1 target of approximately 350 tpd by the end of 2026.

Strengthens Peru Management Team Including New High Profile General Manager

Kuya Silver is also pleased to announce the appointment of three senior managers to lead its operations in Peru, as the Company advances the production ramp-up at its Bethania silver mine. These appointments are intended to strengthen operational, financial, and administrative execution as production increases. With Mr. Orderique's appointment, a leader who ran a 150,000 tonne-per-day mine with 8,800 personnel, a significant addition enhancing the operating team in Peru as the Company ramps up production at the Bethania project to 350 tpd.

David Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kuya Silver, remarked: "As we advance the Bethania mine toward higher, steady-state production levels, it is important that our operational and financial leadership is aligned with that growth. The addition of experienced senior leaders in Peru strengthens our ability to execute safely, efficiently, and in accordance with our development plans."

Edgardo Orderique – General Manager, Peru

Mr. Orderique has been appointed General Manager, Peru, with responsibility for all Peruvian operations, including both mining and future processing business units. He is a senior mining executive with extensive experience managing large-scale operations in Peru.

Mr. Orderique previously served as General Manager of Minera Crespo, part of the Apucorp Group, where he led the construction of the industrial processing facilities and the development of the mining operation. He also served at MMG's Las Bambas copper operation, where he oversaw approximately 2,800 employees and 6,000 contractors, improved throughput from 140,000 tpd to 150,000 tpd, reduced unit operating costs, and maintained a low total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR).

Prior to Las Bambas, he served as General Manager of Glencore's Antapaccay mine, where he led a capital expansion program, improved operating performance, and managed community and stakeholder relations without disruption to operations.

He has held various leadership roles within Peru's mining sector, including President of the XV National Mining Congress (2024), President of the Sustainability Forum at the XVI National Mining Congress (2026), and current Director of the Mining Engineering Institute of Peru (IIMP).

Jesus Palomino – Operations Manager

Mr. Palomino is a mining engineer with over 14 years of experience in underground mining operations in Peru and internationally. Most recently, he served as Underground Mine Manager at Calibre Mining Corp. in Nicaragua, overseeing mine planning, safety, cost control, and underground mining methods.

Previously, Mr. Palomino was General Manager of Glencore's Sinchi Wayra operation in Bolivia and held senior operational roles at Glencore Antapaccay, Hochschild Mining, and Minera Santa Luisa. At Santa Luisa, he oversaw a production increase from approximately 800 tpd to 2,000 tpd while reducing operating costs.

German Minaya – Finance & Administration Manager

Mr. Minaya is a finance executive with an MSc in Finance and an MBA, with experience across mining operations in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Zambia. He most recently served as Finance Director at Tumi Technology & Innovation.

Prior roles include Regional Risk Manager and financial subject matter expert for copper projects at Glencore, where he implemented risk governance frameworks for large capital projects, and Chief of Finance and Risk Management at Minsur, where he led financial initiatives related to tax exposure mitigation and cash flow generation. Mr. Minaya has also held senior finance roles at Chinalco, Anglo American, and Newmont, and is currently completing the Emerging CFO Programme at The Wharton School.

Edgardo Orderique, General Manager, Peru, added: "Bethania is transitioning from early production into a period of operational scaling. My focus will be on execution discipline, safety performance, and stable operating results as the Company advances its production objectives."

Q4 2025 and Full Year Financial Highlights

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded revenue of $307,331 from Bethania concentrate sales, compared to $150,129 revenue in the prior-year quarter (Q4 2024). Production costs totaled $680,669 - which is expected during the pre-steady-state ramp-up phase, as the company continued to develop multiple underground faces, expand ventilation and haulage infrastructure, and train personnel. Importantly, these costs are investments in future production capacity, and cash operating costs per tonne are expected to decline meaningfully as throughput increases toward 350 tpd.

The Company recorded a net loss of $428,930 for Q4 2025, significantly improved from a net loss of $1,878,279 in Q4 2024 primarily due to increased revenue and lower exploration costs, the latter reflecting the impact of a VAT of $1,361,530 recovery recognized in 2025.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, Kuya Silver recorded a net loss of $3,584,373, a 41% improvement over the $6,047,203 net loss in the same period of 2024. The improvement reflects improved revenue generation from Bethania due to increasing production and higher silver prices and reduced exploration spending as the operation moved further into development and ramp-up and significantly less was spent on the Silver Kings project compared to 2024.







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1 In periods when the Company has a loss, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share.

Year End Overview – Strong Financial Position

Kuya Silver ended the year with a significantly strengthened balance sheet. Cash at the end of 2025 increased to $9,339,023, and net working capital surplus of $9,862,354, compared to a working capital deficit of $677,145 at December 31, 2024.

The improvement was primarily driven by the Company's Q3 2025 financing, in which it issued raised gross proceeds of $6,566,000 (CAD $9,070,000) as well as warrant exercises in the quarter that raised an additional $4,875,539. These funds provided the near-term capital required to support the ongoing production ramp-up at Bethania and other growth initiatives such as exploration. Also in Q3 2025, the Company completed an early settlement of its remaining convertible debentures, further strengthening the working capital position.

Subsequent to quarter-end, 5,674,353 warrants have been exercised for proceeds of CAD $2,132,136 in addition to the previously disclosed January 2026 equity financing (gross proceeds of CAD $25.5 million).

As a result, Kuya Silver held approximately $27.0 million in cash as of March 31, 2026 - fully funding the current expectations for investment in the Phase 1 ramp-up to 350 tpd, the Camila plant acquisition, and the expanded 20,000-metre exploration program in 2026. The Company does not expect to require additional financing to achieve these milestones.

Outlook

Kuya Silver's primary near-term objective remains maintaining stable production of 100 tpd at the Bethania Silver Project as a pathway to advancing production growth and development to reach its phase one production target of 350 tpd in 2026. Kuya Silver is also implementing a modernization program focused on improving underground haulage and material handling efficiency to support higher and more consistent throughput.

The Company increased its exploration program to target 20,000 metres of drilling in 2026, combining underground and surface diamond drilling. Underground drilling will be focused on the Santa Elena concession to enhance geological understanding at depth and assist with future mine planning. Surface program is designed to expand known mineralized structures near existing operations and test high-priority regional silver vein systems within trucking distance to the Bethania mine.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Kevin J. O'Connell, P.E., Independent Technical Advisor to Kuya Silver and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

For further information, please contact:

David Stein, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 398-4493

Email: ...

Website:

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favorable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Kuya Silver Corporation