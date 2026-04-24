IPL 2026: When Will MS Dhoni Return To Action? CSK Batting Coach DROPS Big Hint

It's been almost a month since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni was on the sidelines due to a calf strain, and the timeline of his return to action remains uncertain, with fans eagerly awaiting his comeback in IPL 2026.

Despite the nets session with the squad ahead of the Mumbai Indians clash, the five-time IPL-winning captain didn't feature in the playing XI, further extending his absence from competitive action and raising fresh concerns over his match fitness. Dhoni sustained a calf strain ahead of the CSK's opening match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati and, since then, has remained on the sidelines.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter didn't travel with the squad to Guwahati and Bengaluru for the initial matches against the RR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, and instead stayed back in Chennai for rehabilitation.

However, MS Dhoni travelled with the team to Hyderabad and Mumbai, despite not being available for selection, continuing his recovery while remaining part of the squad.

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'Pretty Sure, He Will Be Behind the Stumps'

Since the uncertainty looms over MS Dhoni's return, the question has been whether the veteran wicketkeeper-batter will play as an impact substitute once he returns to action, given that Sanju Samson has been handling wicketkeeping duties in his absence. However, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey dismissed the speculation.

Speaking on JioStar after CSK's win over MI, Hussey stated that Dhoni is expected to resume his role as a wicketkeeper-batter upon his return, adding that he wants his calf to be 'strong enough to withstand the demands.'

“I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that calf injury. It's just the running and late in the innings if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos. He just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that,” Hussey said.

“But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting really well, so it's just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf,” he added.

Notes from the Master's class! #WhistlePodu #MIvCSK twitter/iYoHMQ9ndj

- Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2026

In the last IPL season, MS Dhoni kept behind the wickets with a knee cap throughout the tournament, underlining his ability to manage injuries while continuing to contribute to the team. Due to knee issues, Dhoni batted down the order and aggregated 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches.

When Will MS Dhoni Return to Action?

Further speaking on Dhoni's return, Michael Hussey revealed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is progressing well in his recovery, with the team hopeful of his comeback in the upcoming matches, subject to his fitness levels. He stressed that the team wants him close to 100% fitness to ensure he can perform at his best once he's back on the field.

“He's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see him, MS Dhoni, out there playing as well. So we're hopeful, maybe in the next few games, but we want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” the former Australian batter said.

“But obviously, he needs to be close to 100 per cent ready to give his best because he's been batting well in the nets, he looks good in the nets. Just need him running hard between the wickets too,” he added.

Meanwhile, with their third win in their seventh outing of the season, Chennai Super Kings have moved from 8th spot to the fifth position on the points table with six wins and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.118, strengthening the hopes for playoffs qualification.

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