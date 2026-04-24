HP Minister: BJP Staging 'Drama' On Women's Reservation For Gains

Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday accused BJP of "staging drama" over the issue of women's reservation, alleging that the party was attempting to mislead the public for political gains.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Chauhan stated, "The BJP is indulging in theatrics in the name of women's reservation. It is trying to project itself as a well-wisher of women, but its intentions are not clear."

He noted that the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in 2023, had received support from all political parties, including the Congress. "From the beginning, the BJP's approach has been political. They are raising this issue to gain mileage in elections," he said, adding that symbolic gestures would not translate into real empowerment.

Chauhan Questions BJP's Record in Himachal

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Chauhan questioned the party's record in Himachal Pradesh. "They should clarify how many women they have made state presidents. Their commitment to women appears to be only for show," he said.

On Kharge's Remarks Against PM Modi

On the controversy surrounding remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chauhan downplayed the issue, saying such statements can sometimes be made inadvertently. "At times, words slip out. Filing an FIR over this is merely an attempt to grab headlines," he remarked.

This comes after the ECI on Wednesday issued a stern 24-hour ultimatum to Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding an explanation for his controversial 'terrorist' remark directed at Prime Minister Modi during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign.

Kharge has maintained that he did not call the Prime Minister "a terrorist" but spoke about the victimisation of political opponents by the Modi government. Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister "is terrorising politicians" and "tax terrorism is happening".

Praises West Bengal Voter Turnout

Referring to reports of high voter turnout in West Bengal, Chauhan said it was "remarkable" and expressed confidence that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would return to power for a fourth term. "People have understood the BJP's politics and will not tolerate politicisation in the name of women's reservation," he added.

West Bengal recorded a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent during the first phase of voting on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Chauhan reiterated that the Congress remains committed to genuine women's empowerment and accused the BJP of diverting attention from core issues through political rhetoric. (ANI)

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