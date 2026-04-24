Phase Change Materials Research Report 2026: $4.84 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Phase Change Materials Market Trends and Strategies
- Increasing Adoption of Thermal Energy Storage Systems Rising Use of Pcms in Building Materials Growing Deployment in Cold Chain Packaging Expansion of Pcm Applications in Electronics Cooling Enhanced Focus on Energy Efficiency
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Material Type: Organic, Inorganic, Bio-Based Encapsulation Technology: Macro, Micro, Molecular Product: Paraffin, Non-Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics End-User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Electronics, Transportation
Subsegments:
- Organic: Paraffin-Based Materials, Fatty Acids, Esters Inorganic: Salt Hydrates, Metallic Compounds, Water-Based Materials Bio-Based: Plant-Based Materials, Animal-Based Materials, Biopolymers
Companies Featured
- Rubitherm Technologies GmbH PCM Products Ltd. Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. Puretemp LLC Pluss Advanced Technologies Ltd. Entropy Solutions LLC Outlast Technologies Inc. Climator Sweden AB Cryopak Industries Inc. Cold Chain Technologies LLC Phase Change Materials Products Ltd. Henan Shijixiang Enterprise Co. Ltd. Smart Materials Corporation Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. Thermal Energy System Specialists LLC Laird Technologies Inc. Microtek Laboratories Inc. Encapsys LLC AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation Insolcorp Ltd.
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Phase Change Materials Market
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