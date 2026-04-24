Moneyflare Unveils A Free AI Day Trading Bot Built For Speed, Timing, And Intraday Precision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MoneyFlare unveils a free AI day trading bot designed to help traders navigate fast intraday market moves with more speed, timing, and execution discipline

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In day trading, success often depends less on broad market access and more on what happens within a single session: timing entries and exits, reacting quickly to intraday price shifts, and staying disciplined when volatility spikes. As trading becomes faster and more information-heavy, the challenge for many active traders is no longer just spotting setups, but executing consistently under pressure.









Against this backdrop, MoneyFlare free AI day trading bot built for traders who want a more structured way to participate in intraday market activity. The platform is designed to support faster decision support and more consistent execution in a trading style where speed, timing, and precision often matter most.

How to Start Trading for Free with MoneyFlare's AI Day Trading Bot

To make onboarding simple, MoneyFlare has structured the process into three clear steps. For users interested in exploring AI-powered day trading automation, getting started is designed to be straightforward and accessible.

Step 1: Register an Account

Create a MoneyFlare account to access the platform and activate the AI day trading bot.

New users who register may be eligible to receive a $10 reward and $50 in trial credit

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Plan

Select a quantitative plan based on your trading style, intraday goals, and preferred level of automation.

Step 3: Start Trading with Intraday Precision

Activate the AI day trading bot and begin engaging with market moves through a more structured intraday execution process.

Why Day Trading Is Becoming More Execution-Driven

Day trading has always been highly dependent on execution quality, but that pressure is increasing as markets become more reactive to headlines, macro events, and rapid changes in sentiment within the same trading day. Even when a trader identifies the right direction, poor timing or inconsistent execution can reduce the value of the setup.

Recent regulatory developments have also made day trading a more visible topic. In April 2026, Reuters reported that the SEC approved a rule change eliminating the long-standing pattern day trader restriction, which had previously limited many smaller accounts to no more than three day trades within five business days unless they maintained at least $25,000 in equity. Reuters noted that the change could open the door to more retail day trading while also raising concerns about impulsive or poorly disciplined activity. That matters because it shifts the conversation from simple access to execution quality and trading discipline.

FINRA has also moved to replace the older day trading framework with new intraday margin standards. According to FINRA, the SEC approved SR-FINRA-2025-017 on April 14, 2026, establishing new intraday margin standards to replace the traditional day trading margin requirements, with an effective date of June 4, 2026. This change underscores how the mechanics of day trading are being reconsidered at the rule and infrastructure level, not just at the user level.

Why Speed and Timing Matter More in Intraday Trading

The nature of intraday trading makes these changes especially significant. By definition, day traders are operating inside compressed windows, often making decisions within minutes rather than days. In fast-moving sessions, delays in reacting to momentum, reversals, or liquidity changes can materially affect outcomes.

Recent market conditions show how quickly those shifts can happen. Reuters reported on April 16, 2026 that the S&P 500 had returned to record highs and that hedge funds, high-frequency traders, CTAs, and levered ETFs had collectively added nearly $50 billion to equities over the previous week, illustrating how momentum and systematic flows can amplify short-term price action. For day traders, that kind of environment increases both opportunity and execution pressure within the trading day.

The operational risks of intraday moves are also well recognized in product disclosures tied to leveraged strategies. SEC filings for daily leveraged funds note that significant intraday market events can widen bid-ask spreads, complicate rebalancing, and lead to meaningful losses when prices move sharply within a single session. While those filings are not about retail day trading bots specifically, they reinforce an important point: intraday precision is not a branding concept, but a real market requirement.

Where MoneyFlare Fits In

Viewed in this context, MoneyFlare is positioning its AI day trading bot

According to the company, MoneyFlare's offering is designed to help users engage with day trading through an AI-supported workflow that emphasizes speed, timing, and intraday precision. Rather than relying entirely on manual reactions during volatile sessions, users can approach trading with a more systematized process built for active market conditions.

A MoneyFlare spokesperson said,“Day trading demands a different level of speed and focus than longer-horizon investing. MoneyFlare's goal is to make AI-powered day trading more accessible by helping users approach intraday execution with more structure, consistency, and precision.”

Why This Matters Now

The relevance of day trading tools is increasing because the market is not only fast, but increasingly accessible to more active participants. As older barriers are revised and intraday trading rules evolve, more users may enter the space-but access alone does not solve the harder problem of how to execute well inside a fast-moving session.

That is why AI day trading bots are becoming more relevant. They speak to a specific user need: not just participation, but better timing, faster response, and more disciplined execution during the trading day. MoneyFlare aims to meet that need with a free AI day trading bot built for traders who want a more structured way to navigate intraday opportunities.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a fintech platform focused on intelligent trading automation. Through its AI-powered trading technology, the platform aims to help users participate more efficiently in financial markets through automated and accessible trading tools.

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