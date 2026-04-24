Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Itvisma® For Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
|Endpoint
|Itvisma (n=75)
|Sham (n=51)
|P value
|HFMSE point improvement
|2.39
|0.51
|0.0074
Following the CHMP's recommendation for approval, the European Commission (EC) is expected to issue a final decision within approximately two months.
About SMA
Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by a mutated or missing SMN1 gene.4,5 The SMN1 gene is responsible for producing most of the SMN protein a body needs for muscle function, including breathing, swallowing and basic movement.5 Without it, motor neurons are irreversibly lost, leading to progressive, debilitating muscle weakness.5 A second gene, the SMN2 gene, produces a small fraction (~10%) of functional SMN protein compared with the SMN1 gene.6 Individuals with more copies of the SMN2 gene generally have a less severe form of SMA than those with fewer copies.6 SMA has an estimated global prevalence of around 1 to 2 per 100,000 people, with an incidence of roughly 1 in 10,000 live births.7
About Itvisma ® (onasemnogene abeparvovec)
Itvisma, an adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9)-based gene therapy, is uniquely designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by providing a functional copy of the human SMN1 gene to improve motor function through sustained SMN protein expression with a single, one-time intrathecal injection. The brand name Itvisma has been conditionally accepted by EMA for the investigational product OAV101B (onasemnogene abeparvovec), but the product itself has not yet received marketing authorization from the EC. In the US, OAV101B has been approved under the brand name Itvisma.
Novartis has an exclusive, worldwide license with Nationwide Children's Hospital to both the intravenous and intrathecal delivery of AAV9 gene replacement therapy for the treatment of all types of SMA; an exclusive, worldwide license from REGENXBIO for any recombinant AAV vector in its intellectual property portfolio for the in vivo gene replacement therapy treatment of SMA in humans; an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Généthon for in vivo delivery of AAV9 vector into the central nervous system for the treatment of SMA.
Novartis in neuroscience
Neurological diseases are deeply personal, affecting people of any age, from newborns to seniors, often striking in the prime of life. At Novartis, we're doubling down on our commitment to neurology, expanding our legacy of innovation in SMA and multiple sclerosis (MS) to work in neuroimmunology, neurodegeneration, and neuromuscular diseases. Our goal is to protect people's health across their lifespan, developing more treatment options that lead to better outcomes.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as“potential,”“can,”“will,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“believe,”“committed,”“commitment,”“pipeline,”“launch,”“potentially,”“step forward,”“goal,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for Itvisma, or regarding potential future revenues from Itvisma. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Itvisma will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Itvisma will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Itvisma could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.
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References Proud C, et al. Nature Medicine. 2025. Clinicaltrials. STRENGTH Study Results. Accessed February 202. Finkel, R S et al. J. Neuromuscul. Dis. 2023;10,3:389-404. Anderton RS and Mastaglia FL. Expert Rev Neurother. 2015;15(8):895–908. National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). Spinal Muscular Atrophy. . Accessed November 2025. Lorson CL, et al. Hum Mol Genet. 2010;(15):111-8. Verhaart IEC, et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2017. .
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