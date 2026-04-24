Global Expansion & Product Launch: Ktech Joins ABGD And Unveils GV Series For Off-Grid Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its strategic entry into the Brazilian Distributed Generation Association (ABGD) to strengthen its footprint in Latin America, Ktech today announces the launch of the GV Series, a specialized IP20 off-grid inverter designed to address the critical energy needs of emerging markets.







Ktech GV Series follows a smart subtraction design for real off-grid scenarios. It removes redundant on-grid functions and uses IP20 protection for indoor installation, avoiding over-engineering costs. IP20 enables better ventilation and heat dissipation, lowering component temperature and extending service life. This focused design delivers precise performance without unnecessary expenses, maximizing value for users and channel margins.

Stability is prioritized for harsh grids and complex loads. Unlike single-ARM chips, GV Series adopts a dual-chip architecture (TI main driver + ST auxiliary ARM). The dual-core system improves MPPT efficiency, charging stability and response speed, and supports hardware-level fault isolation and redundancy. It reduces crashes, downtime and after-sales risks, securing stable profits for distributors.

The series features true rated power with no overrating. It provides 100% full battery output to loads without self-consumption deduction and offers 2x peak power for inductive loads. It maintains stable performance in high temperatures and high altitudes, slowing component aging and reducing return rates. This honest design builds trust and loyalty.

For low-cost after-sales, GV Series integrates built-in Bluetooth for local setup and firmware updates, a smart touchscreen for intuitive operation, and all-in-one data monitoring for energy and fault logs. These features cut misoperation and on-site service costs, even in remote areas with poor network.

Ktech provides flexible warranty policies to empower channels:



Plan A: Standard warranty at regular price. Plan B: 5% direct price cut plus 1% extra PCBA spare parts without warranty. Plan B strengthens price competitiveness and enables fast local repairs, turning warranty into a strategic tool for market expansion.

Ktech GV Series concentrates on stability, real power, ease of use and cost efficiency. As the off-grid market accelerates, it is the optimal choice for partners to seize opportunities and lead the industry.

Ktech Energy Co., Ltd

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Contact person: Sunny

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Wuxi, China

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