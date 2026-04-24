Jharkhand Road Accident Claims Three Lives, Highway Blocked For Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Lohardaga (Jharkhand), April 24 (IANS) Three people, including a mother and her son, were killed in a tragic road accident on National Highway-39 in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Friday, officials said.

The accident led to massive traffic jams on the Kuru-Ranchi main road, which went on for two hours.

The incident occurred near Dhuluakhunta under the Kuru police station area, where a liquor-laden goods vehicle collided head-on with a scooty.

Following the accident, vehicular movement on the highway remained blocked for several hours as a large crowd of villagers gathered at the spot.

The deceased were identified as Bishun Bhagatain, her son Kishore Bhagat and nephew Niranjan Oraon, residents of Ronhaiya Kolsimri village under the Kuru police station area.

They were travelling on a scooty to Mandar hospital, where Bishun Bhagatain's husband is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the goods vehicle was heading from Ranchi towards Palamu when it rammed into the scooty. The impact was so severe that Kishore Bhagat and Niranjan Oraon died on the spot, while Bishun Bhagatain succumbed to her injuries while being taken to Lohardaga Sadar Hospital.

After the collision, the goods vehicle overturned in the middle of the road, causing liquor bottles loaded in it to scatter across the highway. Soon after the accident, a large number of locals gathered, and some of them attempted to loot the liquor.

Kuru police station incharge Ajit Kumar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, chasing away those attempting to loot the liquor.

Angered by the accident, villagers blocked the highway, demanding compensation for the victims' families.

Circle Officer Santosh Oraon and police station incharge Ajit Kumar later reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. After nearly two hours of negotiations, the road blockade was lifted.

The administration provided immediate assistance to the bereaved families, including some cash for last rites and two quintals of rice.

Three occupants of the goods vehicle were also injured in the accident. They were identified as Vinat Munda, Vikas Minz and Tinku Ram, residents of Kanke in Ranchi district. After primary treatment, Vinat Munda and Vikas Minz, who were seriously injured, were referred to RIMS, Ranchi, for better medical care.