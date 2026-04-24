Catking Cattery Launches Elite British Shorthair And British Longhair Program: Raising Healthy, Socialized Kittens For Canadian Families

Setting new standards in ethical breeding, health assurance, and temperament-focused care for premium feline companions across Canada.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Toronto, ON, 24th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Bringing a kitten into the home is an exciting and meaningful decision, but it also comes with responsibility. Ensuring that a kitten is healthy, well-bred, and properly socialised is essential for a smooth transition into family life. CatKing Cattery is addressing this need with the launch of its elite British Shorthair and British Longhair breeding programme, designed to provide Canadian families with kittens that are not only beautiful but also healthy, well-adjusted, and ready to thrive in loving homes.

“From health testing and ethical breeding practices to ongoing support after adoption, we are committed to doing things the right way.” said their representative

As a leading breeder in Canada, CatKing Cattery has built its reputation on maintaining the highest standards of feline care and responsible breeding practices. The cattery focuses on producing British Shorthair and British Longhair kittens that meet strict health, temperament, and conformation standards. Each kitten is raised in a nurturing environment where early socialisation plays a key role in shaping their friendly and adaptable personalities. This ensures that every kitten is well-prepared to become a cherished member of its new family.

The breeding programme at CatKing Cattery goes beyond aesthetics. While the kittens are known for their striking coat colours, plush textures, and expressive eyes, equal importance is placed on their overall health and temperament. The cattery operates as a legally registered establishment and adheres to regulations set by recognised cat associations such as TICA, WCF, and CFA. This commitment to ethical breeding ensures that the well-being of every cat is prioritised at every stage, from birth to adoption.

“We truly believe that bringing a kitten into your home should be a joyful and meaningful experience, not a stressful one,” said a representative from CatKing Cattery.

“Our goal has always been to raise kittens that are not only beautiful but also healthy, confident, and ready to become part of a family. Every kitten we raise receives individual attention, early socialisation, and the highest level of care to ensure they grow into well-adjusted companions. We take great pride in guiding families through the adoption journey, helping them find the perfect match for their lifestyle. For us, it's not just about placing kittens in homes-it's about building lasting relationships and ensuring every kitten thrives in a loving environment for years to come.”

Health is a cornerstone of the CatKing approach. Each kitten undergoes thorough veterinary examinations and comprehensive health screenings before joining its new home. These evaluations are designed to detect and prevent genetic disorders and common health concerns, giving families confidence in their new companion. In addition, CatKing provides detailed health documentation and ongoing guidance to help owners support their kitten's long-term well-being.

Beyond health and appearance, temperament is a defining feature of CatKing kittens. British Shorthairs are widely admired for their calm, loyal, and affectionate nature, while British Longhairs are known for their gentle personalities and luxurious coats. At CatKing Cattery, kittens are raised in a loving, interactive environment that encourages positive behaviour and social confidence. Whether a family is looking for a playful companion or a relaxed lap cat, the cattery offers a diverse selection to suit different lifestyles and preferences.

The adoption process is designed to be as smooth and supportive as possible. Prospective owners can explore the kitten gallery to view available kittens and connect with knowledgeable staff to discuss their preferences. The team guides each client through the selection process, helping them find a kitten that aligns with their personality and living environment. Once a match is made, families receive comprehensive information on care, feeding, and health, along with a welcome package that includes essential supplies and a tailored care plan.

CatKing Cattery's breeding programme also carries a distinguished legacy of success in world-class cat competitions, where its British Shorthair and British Longhair cats have consistently earned recognition for their exceptional quality. These achievements are not accidental; they reflect years of careful planning, selective breeding, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Each award and recognition serves as proof that the cattery's approach successfully balances physical beauty with sound health and stable temperament, which are essential qualities in any companion animal.

This strong competitive record highlights CatKing Cattery's dedication to producing kittens that meet and exceed international breed standards. Judges in these competitions evaluate not only appearance, but also structure, coat quality, and temperament-areas where CatKing cats consistently excel. The cattery views these accomplishments as a reflection of its core philosophy: that true excellence in breeding comes from prioritising health, personality, and ethical care just as much as visual appeal.

“Our breeding program has built a strong reputation through consistent success in world-class cat competitions, where our British Shorthair and British Longhair cats have repeatedly stood out for their excellence,” continued their representative.

“These achievements are a direct reflection of our disciplined and thoughtful breeding practices, where every pairing is carefully planned to enhance health, structure, and temperament. We don't focus on appearance alone; instead, we aim to produce cats that are balanced in every way; physically sound, emotionally stable, and naturally sociable. Each award and recognition we receive reinforces our belief that responsible breeding makes a real difference in the quality of life these kittens go on to enjoy in their forever homes.”

CatKing Cattery's commitment to excellence is further demonstrated by its strong track record in international cat shows, where its cats have consistently achieved outstanding results. These achievements reflect not only the beauty of the cats but also the quality and consistency of the breeding programme. By combining experience, expertise, and genuine passion for feline care, CatKing continues to set itself apart as a trusted name in the industry. Those interested in their British Shorthairs, use the contact details below.

About CatKing Cattery

CatKing Cattery is a Canada-based, registered breeder specialising in British Shorthair and British Longhair kittens. With years of experience and recognition in international cat shows, the cattery is committed to ethical breeding, health-tested kittens, and exceptional care. CatKing provides families with well-socialised, high-quality feline companions and ongoing support for a seamless adoption experience.

Contact Details:

Website:

Email: ...

Instagram:

Facebook:

TikTok: @catking