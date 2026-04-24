Georgetown Advisory Launches New UK Practice To Offer Transatlantic Services

MENAFN - PRovoke) LONDON - Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory has opened a new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a transatlantic service.In the UK, Georgetown Advisory will serve clients both domestically and internationally, working alongside colleagues in Washington D.C. Its core focus will be on helping corporates, investors and other organisations understand, respond to and shape politics, public policy and regulation.The UK practice will be led by Harry Fairhead, UK partner, who was previously a director at Rud Pedersen UK and Hawthorn Advisors. Fairhead brings more than a decade of experience as an adviser to corporates in the UK and internationally, helping clients achieve their goals and mitigate external risk.“With the pace of domestic and international political change only quickening, the need for clear-headed advice has never been greater. I am therefore delighted to be partnering with David and Georgetown Advisory to launch this new venture. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on clients' behalf, and to working alongside David to help organisations reach their full potential," said FairheadFounding Partner, David Vannier, added:“I am genuinely excited about partnering with Harry. Together we'll be covering both sides of the Atlantic, with his Westminster presence complementing Georgetown's work. We look forward to helping clients navigate today's unique transatlantic political dynamics.”

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

In the UK, Georgetown Advisory will serve clients both domestically and internationally, working alongside colleagues in Washington D.C. Its core focus will be on helping corporates, investors and other organisations understand, respond to and shape politics, public policy and regulation.

The UK practice will be led by Harry Fairhead, UK Partner, who was previously a Director at Rud Pedersen UK and Hawthorn Advisors. Harry brings more than a decade of experience as an adviser to corporates in the UK and internationally, helping clients achieve their goals and mitigate external risk.

UK Partner, Harry Fairhead, said:“With the pace of domestic and international political change only quickening, the need for clear-headed advice has never been greater. I am therefore delighted to be partnering with David and Georgetown Advisory to launch this new venture. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on clients' behalf, and to working alongside David to help organisations reach their full potential.”

Founding Partner, David Vannier, said:“I am genuinely excited about partnering with Harry. Together we'll be covering both sides of the Atlantic, with his Westminster presence complementing Georgetown's work. We look forward to helping clients navigate today's unique transatlantic political dynamics.”

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

In the UK, Georgetown Advisory will serve clients both domestically and internationally, working alongside colleagues in Washington D.C. Its core focus will be on helping corporates, investors and other organisations understand, respond to and shape politics, public policy and regulation.

The UK practice will be led by Harry Fairhead, UK Partner, who was previously a Director at Rud Pedersen UK and Hawthorn Advisors. Harry brings more than a decade of experience as an adviser to corporates in the UK and internationally, helping clients achieve their goals and mitigate external risk.

UK Partner, Harry Fairhead, said:“With the pace of domestic and international political change only quickening, the need for clear-headed advice has never been greater. I am therefore delighted to be partnering with David and Georgetown Advisory to launch this new venture. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on clients' behalf, and to working alongside David to help organisations reach their full potential.”

Founding Partner, David Vannier, said:“I am genuinely excited about partnering with Harry. Together we'll be covering both sides of the Atlantic, with his Westminster presence complementing Georgetown's work. We look forward to helping clients navigate today's unique transatlantic political dynamics.”

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

In the UK, Georgetown Advisory will serve clients both domestically and internationally, working alongside colleagues in Washington D.C. Its core focus will be on helping corporates, investors and other organisations understand, respond to and shape politics, public policy and regulation.

The UK practice will be led by Harry Fairhead, UK Partner, who was previously a Director at Rud Pedersen UK and Hawthorn Advisors. Harry brings more than a decade of experience as an adviser to corporates in the UK and internationally, helping clients achieve their goals and mitigate external risk.

UK Partner, Harry Fairhead, said:“With the pace of domestic and international political change only quickening, the need for clear-headed advice has never been greater. I am therefore delighted to be partnering with David and Georgetown Advisory to launch this new venture. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on clients' behalf, and to working alongside David to help organisations reach their full potential.”

Founding Partner, David Vannier, said:“I am genuinely excited about partnering with Harry. Together we'll be covering both sides of the Atlantic, with his Westminster presence complementing Georgetown's work. We look forward to helping clients navigate today's unique transatlantic political dynamics.”

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

In the UK, Georgetown Advisory will serve clients both domestically and internationally, working alongside colleagues in Washington D.C. Its core focus will be on helping corporates, investors and other organisations understand, respond to and shape politics, public policy and regulation.

The UK practice will be led by Harry Fairhead, UK Partner, who was previously a Director at Rud Pedersen UK and Hawthorn Advisors. Harry brings more than a decade of experience as an adviser to corporates in the UK and internationally, helping clients achieve their goals and mitigate external risk.

UK Partner, Harry Fairhead, said:“With the pace of domestic and international political change only quickening, the need for clear-headed advice has never been greater. I am therefore delighted to be partnering with David and Georgetown Advisory to launch this new venture. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on clients' behalf, and to working alongside David to help organisations reach their full potential.”

Founding Partner, David Vannier, said:“I am genuinely excited about partnering with Harry. Together we'll be covering both sides of the Atlantic, with his Westminster presence complementing Georgetown's work. We look forward to helping clients navigate today's unique transatlantic political dynamics.”

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

In the UK, Georgetown Advisory will serve clients both domestically and internationally, working alongside colleagues in Washington D.C. Its core focus will be on helping corporates, investors and other organisations understand, respond to and shape politics, public policy and regulation.

The UK practice will be led by Harry Fairhead, UK Partner, who was previously a Director at Rud Pedersen UK and Hawthorn Advisors. Harry brings more than a decade of experience as an adviser to corporates in the UK and internationally, helping clients achieve their goals and mitigate external risk.

UK Partner, Harry Fairhead, said:“With the pace of domestic and international political change only quickening, the need for clear-headed advice has never been greater. I am therefore delighted to be partnering with David and Georgetown Advisory to launch this new venture. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on clients' behalf, and to working alongside David to help organisations reach their full potential.”

Founding Partner, David Vannier, said:“I am genuinely excited about partnering with Harry. Together we'll be covering both sides of the Atlantic, with his Westminster presence complementing Georgetown's work. We look forward to helping clients navigate today's unique transatlantic political dynamics.”

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.

Washington D.C. based Georgetown Advisory opens new practice in the UK, creating full service international government and corporate affairs consultancy. This move builds on the company's significant growth in the US market, the strength of the UK opportunity and in recognition of the value in offering a best-in-class transatlantic service.