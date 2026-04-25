Spain PM Dismisses Chances Of NATO Membership Suspension

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nicosia: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez downplayed the likelihood of the suspension of his country's NATO membership, saying he had no concerns about media reports suggesting that discussions were taking place in the United States over a possible suspension as a retaliatory measure for Spain's opposition to the war against Iran.

Responding to questions about reports that Washington had discussed suspending Spain's participation in positions of responsibility within NATO, during his attendance at a European Union leaders' summit in Nicosia, Sanchez said that Spain was a reliable partner within NATO and fulfills its commitments, adding that there was no cause for concern.

He added that Spain does not act based on media reports or emails, but rather on official documents and positions formally announced by the US government.

It is worth noting that Sanchez opposed the US-Israeli war in the Middle East.

His firm stance has caused significant dissatisfaction for US President Donald Trump, who criticized Madrid for refusing to allow the use of its military bases to carry out airstrikes, even threatening to halt any trade between the two countries.