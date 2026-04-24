Mandatory Evacuation Ordered In Two More Villages In Kherson Region
“We separately reviewed the security situation in the Bilozerka community, which suffers daily from enemy shelling, the scope of which has significantly expanded,” Prokudin stated.
It is noted that the Kherson Regional Defense Council decided to add the villages of Rozlyv and Tomyna Balka to the list of settlements in the Kherson region where mandatory evacuation of the population to safe areas is underway. A ban on the entry of families with children will also be in effect there due to the threat to their lives.Read also: Two injured in Mykolaiv region following Russian drone attack
The Kherson Regional State Administration reminded the public of the list of settlements where mandatory evacuation of the population had already been announced as of July 2025.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kherson region, families with children have been banned from entering settlements that are under constant enemy shelling.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Development
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