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Johnson Outdoors To Release Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results On May 8, 2026


2026-04-24 06:02:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RACINE, Wis., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J OHNSON O UTDOORS I NC . (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2026 second quarter on Friday, May 8, 2026, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website – - for 30 days.

ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
J OHNSON O UTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird®marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO®dive equipment; and Jetboil®outdoor cooking systems.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at

CONTACT: Patricia Penman
262-631-6600


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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