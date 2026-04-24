Johnson Outdoors To Release Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results On May 8, 2026
A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website – - for 30 days.
ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
J OHNSON O UTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird®marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO®dive equipment; and Jetboil®outdoor cooking systems.
CONTACT: Patricia Penman
262-631-6600
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