Iran FM Speaks To Pakistan Military Chief, Iraqi Kurdistan President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone calls with Pakistan's powerful military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and the country's top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, as uncertainty remained over the future of peace talks with the United States.

Araghchi also spoke to the president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, Nechirvan Barzani, the foreign minister's official Telegram channel posted.

Pakistan has emerged as the lead mediator in efforts to end the US-Israeli war with Iran, but following a marathon first session of talks on April 11 Tehran has so far declined to send a delegation to Islamabad for a second round.