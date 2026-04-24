Bengaluru Should Be Agri Tech Capital Like Its IT Hub: CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Bengaluru should emerge as the capital of agricultural technology, just as it has become a global hub for the information technology sector, stressing that innovations in agriculture must reach every farmer.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Global Agri Tech Summit-2026' organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in the city.

Highlighting the importance of technology in agriculture, the Chief Minister said the state must leverage advancements, including artificial intelligence, across sectors to ensure comprehensive development. He noted that initiatives such as the summit play a crucial role in connecting farmers with new technologies and practices.

Calling for greater participation, Siddaramaiah said more farmers should take part in such programmes. He appreciated the exhibition on organic farming and agricultural machinery organised as part of the summit, though he suggested that such exhibitions could be held separately for better impact.

Emphasising the need to make agriculture viable, he said India is an agrarian country and ensuring sustainability and profitability in farming should be a key priority. He expressed concern that many young people are moving away from agriculture, adding that they would naturally return if it became profitable.

The Chief Minister said the government has introduced several schemes to improve farm incomes and urged industries to join hands in strengthening the agriculture sector.

Referring to the Krishi Bhagya scheme, he said it was introduced to support farmers, especially those with dry land holdings. He noted that Karnataka has a large extent of dry land and ranks second among such states. He alleged that the previous BJP government had halted the scheme, which has now been revived by his administration.

He added that agricultural loans worth Rs 70,000 crore have been provided to around 83 lakh farmers. He also said that Rs 8,000 crore was allocated last year for infrastructure development under the Chief Minister's programme.

Stressing the need for higher investment, Siddaramaiah said that while Karnataka ranks first in industry and rural development, investment in the agriculture sector must also increase. Only then can agriculture become truly profitable, he added.