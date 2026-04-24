Abu Dhabi International Boat Show Set To Return In November 2026 With Expanded Offerings And Exclusive On-Water Experiences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,April 2026: The ultimate marine destination in the Middle East is set to return with the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), scheduled to take place from 19–22 November 2026. Taking place at the Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, this year's event promises to bring together the global marine industry to showcase the latest innovations, luxury boats, and marine technologies.

Positioned at the start of the Gulf marine season, ADIBS provides exhibitors with the perfect opportunity to engage committed buyers at a time when demand is high and purchasing decisions are being made. With on-water trials, immersive experiences, and a returning Charter Show, the event offers brands a unique opportunity to connect directly with their audience, showcasing products in action and accelerating the decision-making process.

As the premier platform for the leisure marine industry in the region, ADIBS continues to attract the region's most serious buyers, high-net-worth individuals, and business leaders, making it the undisputed commercial hub where business in the marine industry takes place. The 2026 edition will once again offer exhibitors and visitors a focused environment for networking and growth opportunities business, product launches, all at the start of the Gulf's highly anticipated marine season.

ADIBS 2026 will once again host the region's only dedicated Charter Show, providing a platform for exhibitors to showcase their yachts and luxury charter services to a growing regional audience. The Charter Show will feature an exclusive hospitality lounge, spotlighting premier showcases from leading international charter and brokerage companies.

As the region's largest marine exhibition, ADIBS showcases the entire spectrum of the leisure marine industry, from luxury superyachts to sports boats and the latest marine products and services. With its proven track record, and unwavering government support, ADIBS delivers a unique competitive advantage for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Don't miss this chance to secure your prime location amongst leading brands at ADIBS 2026. Spaces are limited, and this is the opportunity to maximise visibility and sales in the region.