Aviation Carbon Fiber Research Report 2026: $4.32 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Toray Industries Inc. Hexcel Corporation Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd. SGL Carbon SE Solvay S.A. BGF Industries Inc. Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd. Weihai Tuozhan Fibers Co. Ltd. Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Bally Ribbon Mills Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. Renegade Materials Corporation Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd. Zoltek Companies Inc. Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd. Jiangsu Tianniao High Technology Co. Ltd. Jilin Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd. Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd. Hengshen Co. Ltd. Jiangsu Hangke Composite Materials Technology Co. Ltd. Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Juxing Carbon Fiber Technology Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Guanghua Technology Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Mengtex Special Materials Technology Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Weitong Composite Material Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Hailong New Materials Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Guxiandao High Technology Co. Ltd. Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd. DowAksa LLC
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Aviation Carbon Fiber Market
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