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Aviation Carbon Fiber Research Report 2026: $4.32 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F


2026-04-24 05:31:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the aviation carbon fiber market include expanding commercial and defense aviation, a focus on fuel efficiency and emission reduction, and increased demand for lightweight composite materials. The rise in passenger air traffic and innovation in advanced carbon fiber materials further drive market growth.

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The aviation carbon fiber market is experiencing robust growth with projections indicating an expansion from $2.88 billion in 2025 to $4.32 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Key factors driving this growth include aircraft fleet modernization, fuel efficiency improvements, and the expansion of next-generation aircraft programs. Advances in composite material science and the increasing use of high-strength fibers play a pivotal role in this market's upward trajectory.

Passenger air traffic growth significantly contributes to the expansion of the aviation carbon fiber industry. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 41.6% increase in international traffic in 2023 compared to the previous year. The rising numbers underscore a heightened demand for lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber composites to enhance aircraft efficiency and passenger experience.

Companies in the sector are prioritizing product innovations to meet the surging demand. For instance, in March 2024, Hexcel Corporation unveiled its new HexTow IM9 24K continuous carbon fiber. This advanced material is engineered for aerospace applications, offering superior tensile strength and efficiency compared to previous versions. Such innovations underscore the industry's commitment to enhancing structural durability and performance.

The market also witnessed significant strategic moves, such as Tex-Tech Industries Inc.'s acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc. in January 2025. This acquisition aims to enhance Tex-Tech's capabilities in high-temperature materials, catering to the burgeoning needs of the space and defense sectors. Fiber Materials Inc. specializes in carbon/carbon composites used in crucial applications, including thermal protection systems and rocket components.

The competitive landscape includes major players like Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, among others. These companies are at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge materials essential for the evolving aerospace sector.

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest region in the aviation carbon fiber market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region by 2030. The global reach covers regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key markets in countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany.

The market valuation factors include revenues generated from the sale of carbon fiber materials and associated services. These values represent the 'factory gate' prices, encompassing sales directly to manufacturers, wholesalers, and end users globally. The consumption values of revenues are independent of the production location, emphasizing the comprehensive scope of market analysis.

In conclusion, the aviation carbon fiber market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increased air traffic, and strategic industry initiatives, positioning it as a pivotal component of modern aerospace innovations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.12 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.32 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Teijin Carbon Co. Ltd.
  • SGL Carbon SE
  • Solvay S.A.
  • BGF Industries Inc.
  • Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Weihai Tuozhan Fibers Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Bally Ribbon Mills
  • Park Aerospace Technologies Corp.
  • Renegade Materials Corporation
  • Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd.
  • Zoltek Companies Inc.
  • Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation
  • Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Tianniao High Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jilin Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.
  • Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd.
  • Hengshen Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Hangke Composite Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Juxing Carbon Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Guanghua Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Mengtex Special Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Weitong Composite Material Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Hailong New Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Guxiandao High Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd.
  • DowAksa LLC

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Aviation Carbon Fiber Market
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