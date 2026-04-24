AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Research Report 2026: $4.38 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market Trends and Strategies
- Increasing Adoption of Ai-Driven Site Selection Models Rising Use of Predictive Patient Recruitment Analytics Growing Integration of Real-World Data in Feasibility Assessment Expansion of Cloud-Based Feasibility Platforms Enhanced Focus on Trial Performance Forecasting Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
Report Scope
- Component: Software, Services Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises Application: Site Selection, Patient Recruitment, Protocol Design, Performance Analytics, Others End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others
Subsegments:
- Software: Predictive Analytics, ML Platforms, NLP Tools, Data Visualization, CTMS Integration, RWD Analytics, RBM Software Services: Feasibility Assessment, Site Selection, Patient Recruitment Support, Data Management, Protocol Optimization, Compliance Support, Consulting
Companies Featured
- Oracle Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. NVIDIA Corporation IQVIA Holdings Inc. Labcorp Holdings Inc. Dassault Systemes SE Parexel International Corporation ZS Associates Inc. Veeva Systems Inc. Verily Life Sciences LLC Signant Health Holding Corp. Saama Technologies LLC Elligo Health Research Inc. ConcertAI Inc. Medable Inc. Science 37 Inc. Castor EDC Inc. Unlearn Inc. Antidote Technologies Inc. Deep 6 AI
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AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market
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