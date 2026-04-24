Central Asia Marketing Highlights Need For Ports, Railway Investment To Secure Kazakh Oil Supplies
According to him, Kazakhstan is expanding the main supply route, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (KTC), but production and exports are also growing.
"Necessary investments in railway and port infrastructure from both sides of the Caspian Sea. This should be coordinated with state authorities," he said.
Nesbeth noted that budget constraints are a serious problem. Therefore, the initiative must come from the largest manufacturers.
Furthermore, Nesbeth emphasized that one more solution is marine temporary floating terminals in Baku and Kuryk.
"The bottom line is that temporary floating terminals are installed in the sea, 2-3 kilometers from the shore. In particular, off the coast of Baku and Kuryk, you can use the SAL system promoted by the APL company. Unlike ordinary temporary floating terminals, where tugs are needed to hold the tanker, SAL technology allows you to do without them," said Nesbeth.
In addition, Nesbeth stressed that this means that the temporary floating terminals are located on both sides, and a specialized shuttle tanker runs between them.
"One of the advantages is the reduction of the influence of problems related to the drop in sea level, since the work is carried out in the open sea," he noted.
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