Russians Attack Civilians With Drones In Kherson Region, Two Dead, Three Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“Around 7:00 a.m. in the suburbs of Kherson, Russian terrorists struck a moped carrying two people with a drone. They died at the scene,” the statement reads.

It is noted that a 68-year-old man and a woman, whose identity is currently being established by the relevant authorities, sustained fatal injuries.

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops attacked the moped with a drone near Zelenivka

The city military administration and the regional military administration expressed their condolences to the families and loved ones of the latest victims of the Russian Federation's army.

The Kherson City Military Administration also reports that police officers transported a 72-year-old resident to the hospital after he was injured in another enemy attack-a Russian drone struck a car at approximately 8:20 a.m. in the Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head and chest. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Two injured in Mykolaiv region following Russian drone attack

Additionally, according to the regional military administration, at around 7:20 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked two women in the village of Bilozerka using a drone. At the time of the attack, the two residents, aged 68 and 59, were walking down the street. They sustained blast injuries; the older woman also suffered shrapnel wounds to her arm and leg. The victims are under medical supervision.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past week, the enemy launched nearly 5,500 drones in the Kherson region-900 more than in the previous period.

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