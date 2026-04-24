Azerbaijan Relocates 110 More Families To Aghdam

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As part of the "Great Return" initiative, implemented under the instructions of Ilham Aliyev, the resettlement of citizens to territories liberated from occupation continues steadily, AzerNEWS reports.

The families relocating to Aghdam had previously been living in various parts of the country under temporary conditions, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, a total of 110 families, comprising 397 people, have been resettled in Aghdam. The process is being carried out in an organized manner, ensuring that all necessary infrastructure and living conditions are prepared to support the returning residents.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive state support provided to them, thanking President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. They also extended their appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories, honoring fallen soldiers and wishing a speedy recovery to veterans.