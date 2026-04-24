Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Creates Buzz As Rakesh Bedi Gets Surprise Gift Check Here

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise didn't just smash box office records, it transformed lives. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi received a heartwarming surprise, making headlines and leaving the industry buzzing.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge didn't just shatter box office records but also delivered massive success globally. The films redefined commercial cinema benchmarks, turning into one of the biggest franchises and significantly boosting the visibility and earnings of everyone involved in the cast.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi stood out as Jamil Jamali, delivering a memorable performance that connected strongly with audiences. His dialogues became viral sensations online, and the unexpected twist involving his character in the sequel added depth, making him one of the most talked-about highlights.

Reports suggest the makers were extremely impressed with Rakesh Bedi's performance and dedication. As a result, they decided to reward him with an additional bonus beyond his agreed fee. Such gestures are quite rare in the industry and reflect genuine appreciation for an actor's contribution.

Initially, Rakesh Bedi was reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh for both films combined. However, after the blockbuster success of the sequel, director-producer Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar surprised him with a Rs 1 crore cheque, doubling his total earnings instantly.

Sources praised Aditya Dhar for his generosity, calling it a rare example of fairness in Bollywood. The franchise also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, with both films together earning over Rs 3000 crore worldwide.