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Italy Urges End To Settlements, West Bank Violence

Italy Urges End To Settlements, West Bank Violence


2026-04-24 02:19:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed his country's firm rejection of any Israeli move to annex parts of the West Bank.

Speaking during a Senate session, Tajani said Rome is considering restrictions on imports from Israeli settlements, aiming to curb funding for what he described as extremist settler networks.

He warned that conditions in the West Bank are deteriorating, stressing the urgent need to halt settlement expansion and end violence against Palestinians.

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The Peninsula

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