Global Hunger To Stay At Critical Levels In 2026: Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: A new global food crises report has warned that conflict, drought and falling aid will keep hunger at dangerous levels in 2026, with worsening conditions in some of the world's most vulnerable regions.

The report found that around 266 million people across 47 countries faced acute food insecurity in 2025, including 1.4 million in catastrophic conditions in areas such as Haiti, Mali, Gaza Strip, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen.

Child malnutrition remains severe, with 35.5 million affected in 2025. Famine was declared last year in Gaza and Sudan for the first time in the report's history.

President of the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development, Alvaro Lario, said food insecurity is now a prolonged global crisis, warning that declining funding and economic pressures could deepen the situation further.