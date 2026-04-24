403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Snakebite Cases Rising In India: How To Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Snakes can enter our homes not just during the monsoon, but also when it gets too hot. The best way to stay safe is to make your house and compound unattractive to them. Start by sealing any holes or burrows you find.Snakes can sneak into your house during hot summers too, not just in the rainy season. The main thing is to make sure your home and yard aren't welcoming for them. Seal up any cracks or holes immediately.Snakes love hiding in messy piles of dry leaves, wood, palm fronds, stones, or plastic junk. Make sure you don't have such piles lying around, especially near your house or windows.Pay extra attention to cool areas like the kitchen and around water tanks. Also, regularly clean and check the drainage pipes leading into your house. Always keep them properly covered.Snakes are often drawn to places with a ready food supply. They can easily detect the presence of lizards, rats, and small birds, which are their natural prey.If you have a dog kennel or a chicken coop, be extra careful. Leftover pet food can attract rats, and snakes will surely follow them right to your doorstep.Building a fence around your house and garden helps keep snakes out. Also, snakes dislike certain strong smells. You can try placing crushed garlic or burning frankincense ('kunthirikkam') in areas where you suspect snake activity.Don't forget about the doormat! We've all heard stories of snakes curling up underneath them for warmth or shelter. Make it a habit to lift and shake your doormat carefully every day.Trim any tree branches that hang too close to your house. When gardening, move flower pots and other items with caution. And avoid stacking firewood or stones right next to your home.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment