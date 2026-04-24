Amitabh Bachchan Calls Work The Essence Of Life, Shares Powerful Message On Staying Active

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire generations not just with his performances but with his unmatched discipline. With a career spanning over six decades, Big B has set benchmarks in cinema while motivating millions through his consistent work ethic and dedication.

Work Is the Essence of Life

In a recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan подчеркнул the importance of staying active. He wrote that while mornings may suit creative minds, for him, work itself is the driving force. According to him, work may not always lead to excitement, but it is essential to keep life moving forward.

Keep Working as Long as You Can

Referring to his earlier thoughts, Big B stressed that work bears fruit over time and keeps negativity away. He believes that staying busy is crucial, especially as one grows older. For him, working on physical health and staying active is the real source of strength.

An Emotional Moment on KBC

While hosting the finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, Amitabh Bachchan turned emotional. He reflected on his long journey with the show, calling it an honour to have spent a significant part of his life connecting with audiences through the platform.

Still Going Strong on the Big Screen

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD as Ashwatthama, a role that received widespread praise. The film crossed ₹1000 crore globally, and the legendary actor is now actively working on its much-awaited sequel.