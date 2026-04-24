Salman Khan, Nayanthara's #SVC63 Locks Eid 2027 Release Date

After generating buzz among fans with the announcement of his next project with director Vamshi Paidpally, superstar Salman Khan has now revealed an update on the film's release date. Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer #SVC63 is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a video from the film set with the caption, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That's why announced Eid..... Don't worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right......Patience, thoda sa sabar......Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai.... haha."

New Collaboration Announced

On Wednesday, the makers gave fans a sneak peek into Day 1 of the shoot.

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with director Vamshi Paidpally to announce his new project. He wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with Director Vamshi and Dil Raju."

Director Vamshi Paidpally also shared the update on his Instagram, calling it an "honour" to direct Salman Khan. "Honored to collaborate with Salman Khan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April. We Begin."

Other Upcoming Releases

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'. (ANI)

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