Ecoa, Esource And Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $81.46 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$56.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$81.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Decentralized Clinical Trials Enablement Real Time Clinical Data Capture Remote Patient Engagement Tools Interoperable Clinical Data Platforms Regulatory Compliant Digital Documentation
Companies Featured
- IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation IQVIA Inc. Icon PLC PPD Inc. Syneos Health Inc Parexel International Corporation Medpace Holdings Inc. TransPerfect Life Sciences Medidata Solutions Inc. Signant Health Private Limited Clario Advarra Inc. Medable Inc. ArisGlobal LLC Kayentis SAS YPrime LLC Clinical Ink Cloudbyz Inc. Medrio Inc. OpenClinica LLC Castor EDC Clinipace Inc. ERT Inc. CRF Health
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Attachment
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eCOA, eSource and Clinical Trials Market
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