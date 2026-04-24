AI-Based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Research Report 2026: $8.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.53 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Increasing Use of AI for Patient Recruitment Optimization Rising Adoption of AI-Driven Data Analytics in Clinical Trials Expansion of Virtual and Decentralized Clinical Trials Integration of Real-World Evidence and Predictive Modeling Growing Demand for Regulatory Compliance Automation
Companies Featured
- International Business Machines Corporation IQVIA Holdings Inc. Saama Technologies Inc. AiCure LLC Deep 6 AI Inc. DEEP LENS AI Inc. Unlearn Inc. Intelligencia Inc. Median Technologies SAS PathAI Inc. Koneksa Health Inc. GNS Healthcare Inc. CytoReason Ardigen BenevolentAI SA Exscientia Mendel Health Inc. Concentro Health AI Antidote Technologies Inc. TriNetX Inc. Phesi
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AI-Based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Market
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