Assam Minister Welcomes Gauhati HC Rejection Of Pawan Khera's Bail Plea

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 24 (IANS) Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday welcomed the rejection of anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Gauhati High Court, and raised a series of questions over the alleged offences linked to the case.

In a strongly worded post on X, Hazarika termed the development significant and alleged that Khera was involved in serious irregularities, including forging land-related documents and misrepresenting facts in a manner that could influence electoral outcomes.

The Minister further questioned whether Khera was acting alone or as part of a larger network. He asked who the alleged co-conspirators were and whether the Congress leader was the“mastermind” or merely a“front” for a wider operation.

Hazarika also sought clarity on the funding of the alleged activities, asking who financed what he described as a“nefarious operation” and whether other documents had been similarly forged.

He also raised the possibility of external involvement, questioning if any cross-border elements were linked to the case.

The Assam Minister claimed that Khera had been attempting to engage through intermediaries and described him as“absconding”, while asserting that law enforcement agencies would act strictly within the legal framework.

He emphasised that the Assam Police functions under the rule of law and maintained that all individuals allegedly involved would face legal consequences as per due process.

The remarks came shortly after the Gauhati High Court rejected Khera's anticipatory bail plea in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The FIR, registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch, invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to cheating, forgery, defamation, and making false statements.

Khera, who is Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department of the Congress and a member of its Working Committee, has denied wrongdoing and previously described the case as politically motivated.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, with Assam Police continuing to probe the allegations and examine evidence related to the claims made in the FIR.