Regarding The Draft Alternative Resolution Submitted To The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB

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Regarding The Draft Alternative Resolution Submitted To The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) informs its shareholders that it has received an alternative draft resolution from a shareholder holding not less than 1/20 of the votes on agenda item 3 concerning the allocation of the Company's profit (loss) for 2025. Accordingly, and pursuant to the provisions of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company is submitting the alternative draft resolution and the general advance voting ballot supplemented with it.
Attachments
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Alternative Decision
alternative voting bulletin
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