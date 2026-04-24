Rakesh Bedi Quashes Reports Of Getting Paid Bonus Of Rs 1 Crore For 'Dhurandhar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Rakesh Bedi, who essayed the role of Jameel Jamali in the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' franchise, has quashed the reports that claimed he was paid a bonus of Rs 1 crore for his work in the film.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he can be seen talking to the camera. The actor denied the reports saying that he hasn't received any bonus, and urged his followers to take such media reports with a pinch of salt.

He said,“Hi guys and welcome to Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi. These days a video is going viral on the internet. And many people are sending me videos. Some friends are sending, some media personnel are sending saying that I have got 1 crore rupees from the production house after 'Dhurandhar'. So brother, where is it?”.

He further mentioned,“Whose house is it in? Whose pocket is it in? Tell me, man. Where has someone buried it? Tell me so that I can go and take it. Because it has not come into my account. It is not showing in my account. And if it comes, then I will tell you. Or maybe I will not tell you that I have got it. But for now, you have not got it. You have not got it yet. If you can get it, then please get it”.

The media report in question alleged that the makers of the 'Dhurandhar' gave a bonus of upwards of INR 1 crore to the actor after getting impressed by the response to his portrayal of a Pakistani politician, who is also a double agent, in the film.

In the film, his character of Jameel Jamali is a RAW agent, who infiltrates the political system and the civil administration of India's arch-nemesis, Pakistan, to dismantle it internally. Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has reportedly grossed INR 1800 worldwide. The film has emerged as one of the biggest hits from Hindi cinema.