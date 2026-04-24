Norway Government Plans Social Media Ban For Children Under 16

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Norway's government said on Friday it will propose a ban on the use of social media for children under the age of 16 and will make technology companies responsible for age verification of young users.

"We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

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"Play, friendships, and everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives," Stoere said.

The bill will be introduced to parliament by the end of 2026, the minority Labour government added.

Australia in December became the world's first country to ban social media for children under 1 from December 10, 2025, one of the world's toughest regulations targeting major tech platforms.

The ban comes amid mounting concerns over the impact of social media on children's health and safety.

Britain is also considering an Australia-style ban on ​social media and tighter AI chatbot safety rules for children under 16 as early as this year, technology minister Liz Kendall said in February.

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