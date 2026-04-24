Exceptionally Dry April Grips Switzerland, Warns Meteoswiss

This April is shaping up to be the driest since records began, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday.

By April 23, only about one third of the average rainfall for the 1991–2020 reference period had fallen nationwide. In some areas the shortfall is far greater: the western Plateau region, canton Valais and parts of canton Ticino have received little more than 15% of their usual April precipitation.

Many weather stations have recorded just 10 millimetres of rain since the start of the month. Under normal conditions, the Plateau typically receives 70–100 millimetres in April, while the southern side of the Alps records 100–200 millimetres. Significant rainfall was observed only on April 12 and 13.

This content was published on Nov 4, 2025 Switzerland is heading for a future that is hotter, drier and more unpredictable, with less snow and heavier rainfall, according to a new climate report.