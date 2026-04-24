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Exceptionally Dry April Grips Switzerland, Warns Meteoswiss

Exceptionally Dry April Grips Switzerland, Warns Meteoswiss


2026-04-24 04:15:50
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is experiencing an exceptionally dry April, according to the national weather service. While the entire country has been affected, the rainfall deficit is particularly pronounced in some regions. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Exceptionally dry April grips Switzerland, warns MeteoSwiss This content was published on April 24, 2026 - 08:59 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Die Schweiz erlebt einen der trockensten Frühlinge je Original Read more: Die Schweiz erlebt einen der trockensten Frühlin

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This April is shaping up to be the driest since records began, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday.

By April 23, only about one third of the average rainfall for the 1991–2020 reference period had fallen nationwide. In some areas the shortfall is far greater: the western Plateau region, canton Valais and parts of canton Ticino have received little more than 15% of their usual April precipitation.

Many weather stations have recorded just 10 millimetres of rain since the start of the month. Under normal conditions, the Plateau typically receives 70–100 millimetres in April, while the southern side of the Alps records 100–200 millimetres. Significant rainfall was observed only on April 12 and 13.

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