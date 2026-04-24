FISME Joins NITI Aayog Panel To Bridge Education, Jobs And Entrepreneurship Gap

MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has been nominated to a high-powered standing committee constituted by NITI Aayog to strengthen the link between education, employment and entrepreneurship.

The 'Education-to-Employment and Enterprise (EEE) Standing Committee' will focus on unlocking the potential of India's services sector as a key driver of growth, jobs and exports, in line with the government's vision outlined in the Union Budget 2026–27.

Chaired by the CEO of Niti Aayog, the high-powered committee members include secretaries of as many as eight central ministries and departments besides chief secretaries of four states.

FISME joins leading industry bodies such as Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on the panel.

Focus on bridging education-employment gap

The committee has been tasked with identifying challenges that hinder the transition from education to jobs and entrepreneurship, and recommending measures to make this movement more seamless.

It will also assess sector-specific gaps, particularly in services sub-sectors with high potential for economic growth, employment generation and export earnings.

Emphasis on emerging technologies and AI

A key mandate of the panel is to evaluate the impact of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI), on jobs and skill requirements.

The committee will recommend integrating AI into school curricula, suggest upskilling and reskilling strategies for professionals, propose AI-enabled platforms for matching workers with jobs and training opportunities

Boosting services exports and global competitiveness

The panel will identify new markets and emerging areas for services exports, while recommending strategies to enhance India's global share in the sector, targeting 10 percent by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision.

It will also suggest measures to attract skilled diaspora and foreign talent, and improve access to critical skill sets.

Addressing informal workforce and policy gaps

Another key focus area is formalising the informal workforce by improving visibility, verification and mobility through mechanisms such as registration and feedback systems.

The committee will also examine cross-sector regulatory challenges, including standards, accreditation and policy bottlenecks.

Structure and functioning

The Services Division of NITI Aayog will act as the secretariat for the committee, which will engage with stakeholders across central ministries, state governments, regulators and industry. The composition of the panel may be reviewed periodically as required.

The inclusion of FISME is expected to bring MSME perspectives into policy discussions, particularly in aligning skilling initiatives with enterprise needs and strengthening the role of small businesses in India's services-led growth trajectory.

(KNN Bureau)