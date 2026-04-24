Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Subsidiary Jiuge Forms Strategic Alliance For Emergency Response Vehicles

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced that its subsidiary, JiuGe Technology, has entered a strategic collaboration with Zhejiang Jincheng Automotive to co-develop and market advanced emergency response vehicles. The partnership will integrate FingerMotion's mobile command platform into communication, command, and rescue units, starting in Zhejiang Province with plans for national expansion. The alliance includes joint product development, marketing, customer service, and operational integration to create scalable, high-performance solutions for public safety and enterprise customers.

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About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

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